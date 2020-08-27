Rigging claim: PDP’ll reap its cocktail of lies – APC

The Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as a party of “oneday, one-fib,” urging Edo people to ignore the latest lie from its stable. Chairman of Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, who made call, said the PDP’s latest lie was the allegation that the APC planned to “write results” and smuggle in those results according to a so-called “Hope Uzodimma template.”

His words: “First of all, it would be interesting to know what PDP means by ‘Hope Uzodimma template.’ But you can see how that party dissipates its energy on laughable lies, when it should focus on telling Edo people what it would do differently, from its present four years of near-absolute waste.”

Mayaki said the cocktail of lies was hardly surprising, for the one who lacks solid facts to build his case, would resort to lies to deceive. He held that Edo people are free to contrast the APC campaign of issues from its SIMPLE Agenda to PDP’s daily dose of what he called “one-day, one-fib.”

He added: “In a way, you’ve got to pity these guys. If you’re around for four years and you have little to point to, why would you not be dreaming ‘rigging’ to create an excuse and harvest pity for sure thumping defeat to come?” Boasting of his party’s chances in the election, Mayaki said APC will win and win big on September 19 as its campaign is pointing to that. “Take it from me: we’re winning on September 19 and we’re winning big because of our ideas and voters acceptance of our life-changing programmes. For these, Edo people will reward us handsomely with their votes.”

Mayaki volunteered that PDP’s resort to lies and wild rumours is a spiritual punishment for wasting the time of Edo people for four years; and for not adding value to Edo lives. He stressed that the PDP cocktail of lies has helped the POI campaign to further focus on its own campaign of facts, figures and sound programmes, borne out of the SIMPLE yet farreaching agenda. “We encourage the PDP to continue misleading and misguiding itself with wild rumours.

We know the voters are not deceived. So, we will continue on our own approach, which has proved a hit with our people, everywhere campaign. On September 19, our solid programmes will reap votes, while the PDP lies will harvest tears.” He thanked Edo voters for their warm and enthusistic reception so far, urging them to keep up the faith and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ready to vote out Governor Godwin Obaseki.

