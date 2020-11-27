Rigging in America? No way!

Ever since Americans went to the polls to elect their president on November 3, 2020, the American President Donald Trump, who lost the election, has been scampering like a cat on hot bricks from one conspiracy theory to the other that the election was massively rigged.

I mean “massively rigged”! Just what do Americans in general, and Donald Trump in particular, know about rigging (apart from oil rigging)? Talk less massive rigging! Have they ever seen, touched or handled election rigging before? They should not make us laugh.

These cowboys just read about election rigging in fancy textbooks and watch it on television – much like watching the rings around Saturn – and they claim to know it. If they were to see rigging (African style) would they believe it? Actually, if Americans were to try to rig elections, it would be like a dog walking on its hindlegs. It would not be done well, but you would be surprised to see it done at all.

But to start from the basics of rigging, whoever would rig election in Africa and the candidate outrigged would have up to 73 million votes? That kind of rigger would be an incompetent amateur. Americans should leave rigging to Africans because the technology belongs here.

We journalists have seen rigging close up and we know it is not an American kind of stuff. If you have covered elections in Africa in the early 80s, you would laugh at such fantasies and innuendoes.

In the Second Republic, where we had massive rigging of elections (on the scale Donald Trump is fantasizing about), it was a familiar sight to see a car drive up at full throttle and heavily-armed men would storm out of it and snatch all the election materials – in scorching daylight.

“What are they doing?” a foreign colleague would ask. “They are snatching election materials, dummy.” “Who are they? What do they want to do with the materials?” “Shhhh! They do not like people asking questions about them.”

“Can I confront them?” “I advise that you should make your will first.” As the election and the law enforcement agents enter another car and sped after the thug’s car, he turns and asks, “Are they pursuing them? Let us follow them?” “Which us? You and I.

Listen, in Nigeria there is no insurance cover for journalists. But guess what? The materials will eventually end up at the election collation centre.” That is “rigging per se” and “rigging per quod.” Did that happen in America? No. So what is Donald Trump talking about? When rigging happens, voters go home to wait for the result.

When rigging takes place, election is war. One politician told me that he is not against rigging but he is against carting materials away. “Everyman should rig where ever he can safely rig,” he said.

He was complaining after he was outrigged in a local government election in the Babangida years. Rigging occurs for several reasons. The only thing more expensive than the cost of contesting an election is the cost of rigging an election. Sometimes a local chieftain bears this important cost in order to remain relevant and be seen as the preeminent political force in the area.

It is not that those who rig elections do not believe in democracy, they do but they also believe in Father Christmas and his bag of toys. Trump does not know this and he is talking about rigging. How can rigging be hidden? It is done with impunity and with reckless abandon. In most massively rigged elections, you will have massively documented evidences in the form of video clips and pictures. You would present these massively documented evidences in court and the judges would massively ignore the evidences and deliver judgement according to their consciences (not the evidences before them, not even according to the law).

In 1979, Shehu Shagari could not win 13 states which was the proper approximation of two-thirds of 19 states. The election was massively rigged in areas where the candidates had political strength. The matter went to the Supreme Court and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who lost the election, stated that he confirmed from Nigeria’s first mathematician, Chike Obi, that two-thirds of 19 was 13. To which Shagari’s counsel retorted that the mathematics in this case was for politicians not mathematicians.

Eventually, the court “rigged” the judgement and that was it. Trump may be a good student of Nigerian history and may have pinned his hope on the U.S. Supreme Court playing the Nigerian game. But the foundation was so hollow, you could not stand a feather on it.

Even logic did not favour his case. In 2015, the Democratic Party was in power when the presidential election was held. As the party in power, the Democratic Party could have rigged the election to ensure that their candidate, Hillary Clinton won. They did not and Donald Trump won the election. Fast forward to 2020 and Donald Trump is president and commander-in-chief and vested with all the powers which could be used to rig the election (African style); and he is the one complaining that what the Democratic Party did not do with the power it had in 2015, it has done now without being in power. But to get down to brass tracks, Donald Trump has the Nigerian bug.

No Nigerian ever accepts the loss of an election without a fight – except for Goodluck Jonathan. The only problem is that he did not contest the election in Africa – where he should have and his language would have been familiar.

Like this: Like Loading...