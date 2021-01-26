News

Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

 

 

The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.

 

NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. Abdullahi said the agency would reinforce it enforcements’ mechanisms to ensure that data users get commensurate value, while data companies remained in business.

 

He also warned that data controllers and processors who failed to file their data audit as and when due would be penalised according to extant regulations. According to him, the agency viewed data protection as very important to the growth of digital economy, which the government was promoting, and would strengthen measures for compliance with the regulation by all stakeholders.

 

“I want to use this opportunity to remind all data controllers and processors that the deadline for the filing of their annual data audit report is 15th March, 2021. Nonfiling is a punishable offence and we are set to fully enforce this provision this year. “We are also going to rejig our enforcement mechanism to improve compliance. COVID-19 slowed down our enforcement vision in 2020.”

