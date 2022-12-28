Right activist decries human rights abuses under APC

A human rights activist, Chukwudi Ezeobika, has decried “the unprecedented level of human rights abuses under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration”. The lawyer was reacting to the killing of a female Lagos lawyer Omobolanle Raheem by the police on Christmas Day.

Ezeobika described Omobolanle’s killing as “gruesome” in his statement yesterday. According to the Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the incident brings to bear the number of undocumented reckless, irresponsible and unprofessional conduct of the police leading to the death of innocent Nigerians. He called for compulsory mental and psychological evaluation of police officers.

