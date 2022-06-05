News

Right activist to anti-graft agencies: Prosecute electoral monetisation

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA Comment(0)

In order to prevent inducing voters with money in future elections, a rights activist Hamza Lawal has called on anti – graft agencies in the country to go after moneybags who induced delegates with money in the just concluded parties primaries across the country.
The Chief Executive of Connected Development made the call on Saturday in Okene, Kogi State, while fielding questions from journalists during the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial primary election where the former commissioner of Works and Housing emerged as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general election.
The anti-corruption Activist stated that monetisation of the electoral process has taken the shine off the fabric of the society and the country’s democracy.
He, therefore, charged the Anti – graft agents not to rest on their oars until the latest twist in our electoral system via delegate election that tends to tear the fabric of the society is stemmed.
He said: “Monetisation of the electoral process is dwindling the fabric of the society. Our fabric is breaking badly because of the antics of politicians. We don’t have a collective vision any longer. As a society, we don’t have even empathy for our fellow mankind. Today, it’s all about accumulating wealth and greed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

OAU strike: No cause for alarm as lectures are on-going – Management

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the plans by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to declare strike beginning from Monday, the university yesterday said there was no cause for alarm. ASUU, which has been at loggerheads with the management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, over non-payment or disbursement of the Earned […]
News Top Stories

University workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff unions of universities has suspended its three-week-old strike with effect from midnight of today, February 26. JAC non-teaching staff comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU). NASU’s General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, who spoke […]
News

NDDC audit: Prosecute indicted contractors, NDMD tells Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as  the Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the forensic audit report carried out on the Niger Deltq Development Commission (NDDC) and  to ensure the naming and prosecution of contractors and politicians indicted in the audit.   In a statement  on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica