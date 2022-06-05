Right activist to anti-graft agencies: Prosecute electoral monetisation

In order to prevent inducing voters with money in future elections, a rights activist Hamza Lawal has called on anti – graft agencies in the country to go after moneybags who induced delegates with money in the just concluded parties primaries across the country.

The Chief Executive of Connected Development made the call on Saturday in Okene, Kogi State, while fielding questions from journalists during the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial primary election where the former commissioner of Works and Housing emerged as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general election.

The anti-corruption Activist stated that monetisation of the electoral process has taken the shine off the fabric of the society and the country’s democracy.

He, therefore, charged the Anti – graft agents not to rest on their oars until the latest twist in our electoral system via delegate election that tends to tear the fabric of the society is stemmed.

He said: “Monetisation of the electoral process is dwindling the fabric of the society. Our fabric is breaking badly because of the antics of politicians. We don’t have a collective vision any longer. As a society, we don’t have even empathy for our fellow mankind. Today, it’s all about accumulating wealth and greed.”

