Right from childhood, I’ve always been making sketches – Audu

Arguably one of the emerging female voices in the visual art sector in Nigeria, Benue-State born Baliki Audu, also known as Bali, has carved a niche for herself as an artist, innovator, and specifically, a muralist. The Visual Art graduate of the University of Lagos, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, talks about her passion for mural painting, textile designs, and other issues

How did you become an artist?

Right from childhood, I have always been making sketches, drawings and all of that.

And when I was in secondary school, Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos, I was among the Lagos State Student Performing group. So any event that goes around in Lagos State and involves acting, singing and drama I was always take part in it.

So, when I went to the university – the University of Lagos – I actually picked Theatre Art in year one, but later I felt that I have always been doing theatre all my life, and, of course, as a child I was involved in drawing.

So when I was in year two, there was the opportunity to switch courses, so I switched to Visual Art, and I majored in Textile Design at the Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos.

It was a very good journey in school; I really was inspired by my lecturer, Mr. Bolaji Ogunwo, who was our lecturer in Painting.

So,…

After graduating in 2015, I became a full-time visual artist, and I have been doing mostly mural paintings.

Most of my mural paintings are all about patterns, which is somehow related to textile design. I have to find a way to put into practice what I studied in school to do my business.

You know, in school, they won’t teach you the business part; they will only teach you the reading part.

So, after school, you need to find way to do it to help yourself byturning it into a business. It is one thing for you to do it just as an artist; it is another thing

Limitedfor you to turn it into a business even a career.

How has it been?

It’s not been easy, it’s a very competitive world. there are lot’s of great artist out there of both gender.

And you know how the country works, you have to make a name for yourself to get good contracts, or be represented by a gallery. can also be that you have to know someone that knows someone.

God has been good to me I have clients home and abroad. however people are watching.

As long as I am consistence and keep making good arts I know I will get there.

So, what has been your experience working in a male-dominated?

Being a female artistic makes people appreciate what I do even more so it hasn’t really been that challenging for me. And I get to learn a lot more about art when I also work with people who have been into it much longer.

In terms of themes, what are those things that inspire your work?

My works are inspired by nature, my environment and human expressions. Also my works are essentially expression of freedom of being an artist and being able to express myself in my own way. I enjoy using my art to tell story of people’s experiences with life.

Tell us about two or three of your works – murals… I’ve done a mural for “Step Inn” at Victoria Island Lagos, “Tim & Carol gallery of art”, Ikeja GRA. and also for “EV Record studio” at Opic Isheri. I use lines and shapes to create murals that are easy to understand. I like to infuse the environment into the art in forms of figures and shapes, incorporating what they do into it.

So it’s a way a communicating or translating a language people can understand just by looking at it.

How has it been in terms of patronage?

In terms of doing murals it’s been good. however contract doesn’t come in at all time which is why I have to take putting my art on canvas seriously.

I have patronage on other types of art that I do. I make calabash lamps, Hand painted T-shirt and adire and I have clients for those home and abroad and that has kept me going which I’m grateful to God for.

Which of the mural paintings or works you have done so far you would say is very dear to you?

One of them is my glow-in-the-dark dinning table. Seeing the finished work made me proud of myself. I was really impressed with the outcome. What’s integral to your work as an artist? Nature…

How?

It is nature, which is basically our surroundings, our environment.

How has your practice as an artist changed over time. Consistency is the key to change.

I learn new things get new ideas the more i work or create which is why I don’t limit myself to one particular medium. I work with different mediums so as to develop my skill and understand my strength and where I am really good at.

What genre of the arts do you identify with most? I am most known as a muralist…

What is your strongest memory of your childhood?

That will be in my secondary school. I use to be a member of National theatrical Troup when I was in secondary school. we won alot of awards back than mostly in music and acting which I was a lead singer then, guess I use to be a badass singer but not anymore. An artist’s life can be lonely.

What do you do to counteract it?

I don’t see artist life as lonely. We just have time for work and time for play. For me, we are one of the most fun people you can be around with. What kind of music do you prefer to listen to when working? Just cool Blues.

Listening to music while working helps me focus; and I really don’t like distractions.

So I always have my earphones on with a nice music playing when I work

What’s your dream project?

My dream project is to make more artistic furniture like dining and center tables, also make more Afrocentric lamps.

To work with kids and share my knowledge with them just like I did during my visit to Cameroon. I’d like to do more of that, being a mentor to kids and help them bring out their inner abilities. Any plan to replicate that in Nigeria here?

Of course yes. I’m Nigerian so I’d like to create awareness here in Nigeria to help kids with my art; kids who don’t have the opportunity to express themselves because of their disability and for those that have been neglected

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself going round the world as a great philanthropist and making impacts on people’s lives. learning about other tradition and cultures and also teaching art.

Have you had any exhibition yet?

I had my first solo exhibition at BISRTO LATIN in Douala Cameroon in January 2023, and also did a group exhibition at the ‘Oranyan Festival of Art and Crafts’, Oyo State, Nigeria in 2015. I have my works presented at the Tim And Coral Gallery of Art.

Also, I’m looking forward to doing more exhibitions and putting more of my works on canvas.

