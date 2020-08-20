Right to life presupposes right to arms (1)

Human beings are created equal in their essential parts or from the same equal source for those that do not believe in God, but insist that man originated from nature. At that zero-level of creation or origin, every man is not markedly different from his kind. But each person might be differently endowed by nature even though the several individuals enjoy the same attributes and rights. All the rights and attributes under nature were, and still free and equal.

Rights to gifts of nature such as air, water, land and the bounties of nature were free and every man at that nascent of humanity had equal access. But man grew and evolved into a social man whereby society developed starting from family, kindred to clan. As society grew from its ancient forms into complex forms of village, community to states some form of organisation became necessary. As an individual man, he is sovereign and bears no allegiance to anybody but to himself. He is law unto himself. All the rights inherent to him as a man, he enjoyed without restrictions.

But when the family evolved as the first unit of society, the father and mother became the source of law, power and authority as they organised the family as they deemed fit and enforced the laws as they wished. That was the stage of pater familia.

The pater familia was essentially a dictator whose powers were unlimited but only modulated by reason and soft-power of the mother, the matriarch. At the village or community, a kind of council had evolved by which heads of families constituted the principal members whose decisions were governed by native laws, customs and traditions.

These customs and traditions governed relations between the families to obviate conflicts. In this natural setting, the natural rights of man were asserted and preserved and were inviolable hence some philosophers hold these rights as being inalienable and thus cannot be taken away. Some of these inalienable ‘natural’ rights are rights to life (being the most paramount), property, fair dealing, movement, association and others.

Of all these ancient natural rights, right to life remains the most significant as it encompasses every other rights such as rights to property, fair dealing, movement and association for it is only the living that can aspire to own property, move freely, associate with others or negotiate existential dealings with others. Recognizing this native natural right to life, the ancients recognized the right of every man to do all within his power to protect, save and preserve his life against every man and beasts by all means available to him. For this reason, the ancient man down to our fathers prior to 1830 when Britain started a concerted interference with their ethnic community organisations and legal orders were properly equipped to guard their persons, their families, homesteads, property and in concert with fellow members of the community constituted as a militia to defend the community against internal or external threats. Each man had his machetes, bows and arrows, javelins, spears and later guns.

All these implements of offence and defence served also as means of sustaining livelihood as well as security arsenal for most were used for farming, hunting and for self defence and for defence in communal welfares. This happy situation was disrupted when the paths of Europe and Africa crossed in the early 19th century when European adventurers and later traders and missionaries invaded Africa and their activities necessitated colonial conquest and organisation of the areas for administration.

The conquest and subjugation of pristine African communities dislocated and disrupted the legal order that assured and preserved these natural rights. In the areas that became Nigeria, the communities were taken one after the other and conquered first for trade and missionary activities before graduating to colonialism. Of course, the first act of tampering with the existing African legal order was its supplantation and substitution with the English Legal Order.

The first act of securing the conquered territory was the pacification and disarming of the civil populace to subject them to the rulership of the conquerors. Virtually, the first law was usually the Ordinance outlawing the possession of any kind of arms especially firearms. And when a man is disarmed he is virtually laid bare as a person and made powerless before others who are in control of him. This was what happened in Nigeria since 1914 to date as this unhappy situation was retained by Nigerian nationalists who cooperated with the colonial authority to retain Nigeria and its colonial legal order without any change.

So, in effect, Nigeria has not retrieved its prior republican status and its legal order of freedoms that existed in the various independent ethnic communities before their conquests between 1849 and 1914. And not even the constitutional right to life embodied in the Fundamental Rights created under Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution changed the unhappy situation of slavery and subjugation.

But one would ask, what is the substance of the Right to Life created under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 with the presupposed right to arms and other resources necessary and incidental to protecting, saving and preserving one’s life? Right to life is the most fundamental and inalienable right natural to man and the growth of modern states in most cases has not derogated from it except in autocracies and other aberrant governance structures.

The recognition of the importance of right to life by the early nationalists was expressed in the Freedom Charter of the NCNC (National Council of Nigerian Citizen) which had the right to life with the concomitant right to bear arms, but surprisingly when Azikiwe made that unfortunate compromise with colonialism that right to arms was expunged from NCNC Constitution. What was granted to Nigerians since 1960 under the Independence/Republican/1979 Constitutions and in the 1999 Constitution has been, and is the bare right to life without the requisite means embodied in right to arms or resources to defend, protect, save and preserve their lives.

Section 33(1) stipulates that “every person has a right to life…” and subsection (2) (a) presupposes the right of every Nigerian to defend his life, other people and property as it declares that the killing of any person is not a breach of this provision in circumstances “for the defence of any person from unlawful violence or the defence of property.”

This section recognizes the right to self-defence of oneself, others and property from criminals such as armed robbers, kidnappers, terrorist and bandits that are currently ravaging Nigeria. It might be argued that the reason the Nigerian state does not grant its citizens the right to own and bear arms is because it has a standing army and police thereby reserving exclusive right to coercive instrument of state authority, but these coercive instruments are actually what mark the difference between primitive states that trace their authority and origin to right of conquest and free societies. Modern States such as United States, France, Israel, etc.

whose origins are founded on republicanism, constitutionalism and democracy understand that the right to life without the concomitant right to bear arms and the requisite resources incidental to it render the people and even the country vulnerable to rights abuse and intimidations by criminals including, and especially rogue politicians. That’s the reason the United States has retained the right to bear arms since 1787 after the ratification of the Bill of rights.

Like this: Like Loading...