Right to life presupposes right to arms (2)

The U.S. despite overwhelming factors of evident abuse of that right by insane and irresponsible users of arms against the people has not abolished it. Not even the murder of two U.S. presidents and others affected this right under the U.S. Constitution from being protected and preserved. Several efforts to water down the meaning of that right through judicial interpretations in the U.S. Supreme Court have failed. So also the right to maintain the militia granted to the states has been protected and preserved. Any state freely founded by the people cannot afford to limit its security as the preserve of the state’s standing armed forces without empowering the people to be chief determinant of their own security.

The imperative of securing the well-being and security of the people is recognized in every modern democracy such as France since 1789 and Israel since 1948 when they made the defence of the Republic a public duty by declaring compulsory military training and service whereby people are trained from youth and are obligated to render compulsory military service for a limited period of time and they are demobilized back to the civil society until such a time when duty calls or unless of course they choose to remain in military service as an occupation. In Israel, children are trained from primary school in military drills, weaponry appreciation and handling and by the age of 12, every Jewish child is already a solider and cannot be fazed or intimidated by common weapons or fear of the gun as we know it in Nigeria.

From secondary school, a Jewish youth may choose to make a career in the military or continue his tertiary education, but every Jewish child is trained by the State from primary to university and the curriculum encompasses military training all through the system and on graduation separations are effected according to their respective choices of careers and inclinations but above all, every person is a soldier obligated to serve his country in times of need.

The 1999 Nigerian Constitution envisages similar citizens’ security system when it provides for “compulsory military training and military service by Nigerian citizens…” Section 220(1)(2) provides that “the Federation shall establish and maintain adequate facilities for carrying into effect any Act of the National Assembly providing for compulsory military training or military service for citizens of Nigeria” and mandates the President to provide adequate facilities in any secondary or tertiary institution in Nigeria that “desires to have the training.”

From the above provisions of the 1999 Constitution ample opportunity is created for Nigerian leaders to avail Nigerians military training that would have democratized the military resources and wean Nigerians away from the morbid fear of the gun. Many people would argue that military training will exacerbate the insecurities in Nigeria but that is not true. Rather, it is the absence of such military training and the arising ignorance about weaponry and military skills that made crimes such a common feature of Nigerian society.

The fear of the gun has been a debilitating culture in Nigeria to the extent that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in the late 1980s advised that you don’t argue with a man with a gun. In that wise, it is common knowledge that a single individual with a gun can virtually subdue a whole community without as much a whimper as to challenge him. That is the mythical power of the gun in Nigeria that is required to be demystified for the good of every Nigerian and the society. It is fear largely that has kept Nigeria in both constitutional/political and security crises because Nigerian leaders and people are afraid of change from their accustomed way of doing things.

Instead of embracing change and new ways of doing things Nigerian leaders cling to archaic ways and means of ruling the polity preferring instead to keep Nigeria in its primitive unhelpful systems that have turned Nigeria a killing field and a virtual failed state lying prostrate and in the doldrums.

What is required in Nigeria now is a complete knock-down and overhaul of the constitutional framework to rescue it from the dizzying cascade into dysfunctionality and destruction. Agreement is the bedrock of all human unions and associations and it is this principle of agreement that underlines and undergirds all human relations be it the family, the community and the Nation- State that is usually formed to superintend every country. It might be argued that the ethnic nationalities represented by the Independence leaders such as Azikiwe, Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Balewa, Enahoro, etc.

met in the various British-organised constitutional conferences between 1946 and 1958 and agreed on the constitutional framework of 1960 Independence Constitution and therefore there was an agreement to retain Nigeria as created and structured by Britain.

However, if that be admitted without conceding the verity of it, one can wager that Nigerians as represented by their leaders were not free agents in the negotiation for their freedom and the constitutional framework of Nigeria. Moreover, that constitutional framework was abrogated in series of revolutionary events of 1966 and the Biafra War the cumulative effect being the soldiers’ seizure of state and foisting of untrammelled dictatorship and personal rule on Nigeria which action was even worse than colonialism that was limited by British laws quite unlike Nigerian soldiers’ rule that was not rule-bound. In this state of conquest and recolonisation, Nigeria was returned to autocracy without the limits of laws.

He will be the greatest statesman, that Nigerian leader (civil, political and religious) that spearheads the process that will result in the demolition of present Nigerian state edifice which was erected on quicksand by Britain in favour of building a new state founded on a rocky foundation of equality, truth, egalitarianism, justice, democracy and constitutionalism. This new state formed by free men will assure the citizens a new lease of life based on all the natural freedoms denied them by Britain and their successors from 1849 to date.

Human life is the greatest asset of any society, but this has not been the case as no Nigerian life is worth a farthing to the Nigerian state. It is only in Nigeria that a Chief Law Officer of State would be killed and it will be consigned along many other victims as bare statistics of “unresolved murders” whereas the British police system discovered a worthless torso of a Nigerian child codenamed “BoyAdam” and investigated the circumstances of its death from the riverside of Thames and followed the forensic leads to West Africa down to Nigeria and finally to Edo State where the perpetrators were unearthed and subjected to the due process of law and eventually punished.

Let Nigeria dispense with its primitive old men and their fears and return the country to a state of constitutionality and rule of law where human life is recognized as the ultimate asset worthy of preservation chiefly by the owner of that life and helped by the state in the usage of coercive instruments of state as represented by the modern, workable and functional policing system that starts from the community, local government, state and the national police formations.

Security lies in the economic wellbeing, social solidarity of the people and their just laws and legal system. Nothing else works. Let’s change the system that has failed and embrace a new and functional idea and system. Nigeria Police has failed. Let’s admit it and forge a new policing centred on individuals and community initiatives.

