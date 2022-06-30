News

Rights Abuse: Court awards N6m against police in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

An Osun State high court in Osogbo, yesterday awarded N6 million in compensation against the police for violating the fundamental human rights of two applicants. The two applicants are Yusuf Adepoju and Muddathir Kewudirorun. Justice A. Oyebiyi had ordered the police in suit number HOS/M.157/2021, to pay compensation of N6 million to the applicants for gross abuse of their rights.

Oyebiyisaidtheapplicants had proved their case against the respondent to have the judgement in their favour. The complainants had alleged that the police invaded their private homes without any prior invitation at about 3am on November 16, 2021, for reasons unknown to them. Justice Oyebiyi in his judgement held that the applicants had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and in their favour. The judge also held that infringing on fundamental rights of innocent civilians wasagainsttheNigerianConstitution of 1999, as amended.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

White woman arrested for pulling gun on black woman, daughter

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Michigan man and his wife, the white woman who pulled a gun on a black mother and her 15-year-old daughter in a Chipotle parking lot, were arrested Thursday for the caught-on-camera confrontation. Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, are each facing an assault charge after the woman was recorded pointing a gun at the […]
News

FG spent N94bn for road construction, maintenance – Agba

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has released N96billion for the construction and maintenance of roads in the country. He said N34billion would be used for the rural roads project in 266 communities in the six geo-political zone of the country, while N60 […]
News

Felicity Resort: Where nature calms your nerves

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is no dull moment for real estate wizkid and Managing Director of Silver Pacific Homes, Samuel Ikoje. Seven years ago, the firm, which he co-founded with two friends, was in danger of running aground. Unwilling to continue to push forward, the partners decided to abandon the young and sinking ship. But the thought of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica