Rights Abuse: Court awards N6m against police in Osun

An Osun State high court in Osogbo, yesterday awarded N6 million in compensation against the police for violating the fundamental human rights of two applicants. The two applicants are Yusuf Adepoju and Muddathir Kewudirorun. Justice A. Oyebiyi had ordered the police in suit number HOS/M.157/2021, to pay compensation of N6 million to the applicants for gross abuse of their rights.

Oyebiyisaidtheapplicants had proved their case against the respondent to have the judgement in their favour. The complainants had alleged that the police invaded their private homes without any prior invitation at about 3am on November 16, 2021, for reasons unknown to them. Justice Oyebiyi in his judgement held that the applicants had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt and in their favour. The judge also held that infringing on fundamental rights of innocent civilians wasagainsttheNigerianConstitution of 1999, as amended.

