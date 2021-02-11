News

Rights activist calls for monitoring of LG budgets

Human rights activist, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, has called for monitoring of budgets of local government areas in the country to ensure transparency and development at the grassroots. Nwagwu, who is the Convener of a non-governmntal organisation (NGO) “Say No Campaign,” said it’s only when citizens took interest in the monitoring of local implementation of council budgets and projects that their living conditions would improve. The rights activist made the call in Enugu yesterday during a “Capacity Building Workshop for Community Members in Enugu State to Deepen Local Oversight and Budget Tracking in Grassroots.’’

He, however, stressed that residents in communities and council areas must take ownership and participate in the governance of their areas especially on how budgets and the projects were articulated and followed to full implementation. Nwagwu said: “Communities and citizens cannot relax and allow government to either function or not function without consequences because the government is financed by public funds accrued from various taxes imposed on citizens, rich or poor alike.

