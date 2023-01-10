Metro & Crime

Rights activist sues DSS for alleged illegal arrest, detention

A rights activist, Mr Meliga Godwin, has dragged the Department of State Services (DSS) to a Federal Capital  Territory (FCT) High Court, over alleged illegal arrest and detention constituting a breach of his fundamental rights

Godwin, the President of Middle Belt Youth Forum, on Dec.19, 2022 addressed the media, where he condemned the DSS for its attempt to obtain an ex parte application to arrest and detain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele over alleged terrorism charges. The activist had at the media briefing, condemned the actions of the DSS and described it as a hatchet job.

 

In a motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights with suit No: FCT/HC/ CV/1034/2023, filed by his lawyer, Mr Chibuzo Ezike, Godwin is asking the court for his unconditional release by the DSS.

The applicant prayed the court to order his release from detention and also make an order directing the DSS and its Director-General, who is a party in the suit, to pay him the sum of N500 million as damages. He also prayed the court to order the defendants to issue a public apology in two national dailies for illegal arrest and detention.

He further prayed the court to declare his arrest and detention from Jan. 8 till the time of filling the suit as a breach of his fundamental rights, unconstitutional and of no effect.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

