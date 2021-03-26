News

Rights activist to Okowa: Establish peace, conflict prevention agency

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

A peace and environment rights advocate, Chief Mulade Sheriff, yesterday sent another public private bill to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for consideration and the establishment of Delta State Peace-building and Conflict Prevention Agency, to promote and sustain peaceful coexistence among citizens and other residents of the state. Mulade presented the public private bill to the state government in Asaba, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He appealed to Governor Okowa to see the importance of the agency in the promotion and sustenance of peaceful coexistence and unity among the various ethnic groups and other residents of the state, towards attracting the desired development.

Our Reporters

