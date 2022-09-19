Metro & Crime

Rights group petitions prelate, alleges Methodist school Mgt made student blind

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), has petitioned the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Oliver Abba, urging him to urgently intervene in a case of management negligence that led to a student going partially blind at the Methodist High School, Aba, Abia State.

The civil rights group in the petition signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Okoye Chuka Peter, said that the unprofessional conduct of the principal of Methodist High School, under Wesley Cathedral, Aba, (Owerri-Aba Campus) has caused Ms Oluebere Precious Cosmos, a 14-year-old Class-1 Ju- nior Secondary School student her sight, vowing to take legal actions if nothing is done in the next 14 days.

In a petition dated September 15, CEHRAWS explained that Ms Cosmos who hails from Umuozu community in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State was enrolled in the said school in September 2019 as a resident student with a repeated notification from her mother that she should not be assigned to sleep on the top of a double bed (Up bunk) in the hostel because she has a phobia for height and often rolls on the bed while asleep.

CEHRAWS said that there was strict adherence to the said notice from her first days at school, until the early days of March 2020 when the school authority assigned her to the top of a double bed to pave way for another student who is said to be smaller in size.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

