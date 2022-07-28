Rights group tackles Wike over rising unemployment, poverty

The Civil Rights Council in Rivers State has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to address the state’s rising unemployment level and poverty rather than focusing on construction of two more flyovers. The group emphasized that after the Wike-led administration had awarded about 10 flyovers with some still under con-struction, the governor should consider how to engage the teeming jobless youths in productive ventures to relieve the suffering in the state. In a chat with newsmen, the state’s chairman of the Civil Rights Council, Mr. Arinze Robinson, while lauding Wike’s drive in physical constructions and infrastructural devel- opment, also urged him to address the rising poverty and poor standard of living of Rivers people. Robinson appealed to the state government to consider investments in human capital development and other economic ventures that will bring about the employment of teeming jobless youths of the state.
Related Articles
Irabor says Army has killed ISWAP leader, Abu Musab al-Barnawi
Nigeria’s military has announced the death of Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the head of the West African branch of the Islamic State group. “He is dead and remains dead,” said Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor. Gen Irabor did not give any details of the circumstances of Barnawi’s death, which was first reported […]
Siemens restates support for sustainable development in Nigeria
Siemens Nigeria has reiterated that its support for sustainable development in Nigeria is driven by its widely acclaimed model, “Business to Society (B2S)” initiative, which is focused on achieving societal, economic and environmental advancements. The B2S initiative, the company said in a statement is specifically focused on promoting economic development, environmental sustainability, developing […]
Senate spokesman proffers solutions to ethnic problems
The spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has called for the adoption of parliamentary system of government, among others, to solve the current ethnic agitations in Nigeria. He also suggested creation of state police to solve security problem and economic productivity to encourage diversification of the economy and implementation of pragmatic policies […]
