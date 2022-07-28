Rights group tackles Wike over rising unemployment, poverty

The Civil Rights Council in Rivers State has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to address the state’s rising unemployment level and poverty rather than focusing on construction of two more flyovers. The group emphasized that after the Wike-led administration had awarded about 10 flyovers with some still under con-struction, the governor should consider how to engage the teeming jobless youths in productive ventures to relieve the suffering in the state. In a chat with newsmen, the state’s chairman of the Civil Rights Council, Mr. Arinze Robinson, while lauding Wike’s drive in physical constructions and infrastructural devel- opment, also urged him to address the rising poverty and poor standard of living of Rivers people. Robinson appealed to the state government to consider investments in human capital development and other economic ventures that will bring about the employment of teeming jobless youths of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...