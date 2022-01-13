News

Rights infringement: Court orders businessman to pay N2m

An Abia State high court, sitting in Aba Judicial Division, under His Lordship, Hon. Justice Innocent Nwabughogu, has ordered a businessman, Chibueze Ezike, to pay the sum of N2 million to one Chinedu Ezeagu for infringing on his fundamental rights. Theorderwasissuedbythe Judge in suit No: A/M63/2020, betweenChineduEzeagu(Applicant) and Chibueze Ezike (1st respondent) with AIG Zone9andoneSuperintendent of Police, Johnson, as 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

The court also ordered the respondent, Eziketoreturn28 rollsof fabricsseizedfromthe shop of an applicant, Ezeagu, during an illegal raid of his shop, and his subsequent arrest at Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State in February 2020. NewTelegraphlearntthat Ezike, the MD/CEO of Work andChopMultiVenturesNig. Ltd, theCourtheard, ledsecurity men and thugs to raid the shop of Ezeagu, owner of P.S. Ezeagu and Sons Resources, and carted away 28 rolls of fabric materials. The court also heard that Ezeagu was arrested in the process and detained at Zone 9 police cell for three days, duringwhichhewastoldthat Ezeaguinfringed onthetrademark of Ezike by importing fabrics from China.

 

