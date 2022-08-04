Rights lawyer sues Osun Assembly over electoral law

A human rights lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, has filed a fresh suit asking Osun State High Court to stop the House of Assembly from amending the state’s electoral law. Members of the Osun State House of Assembly had last week announced their readiness to amend the state’s electoral law after its second reading on the floor of the House. But Ajibola said there was a pending lawsuit instituted by him in 2017, challenging the constitutionality of the “State of Osun Local Government Law,” which the state lawmakers are now planning to amend. According to him, constitutionally and in line with some court judgements already obtained, there is nothing called the “State of Osun Assembly” or the “State of Osun Law…” being brandished by the present government in the state.

