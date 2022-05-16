News Top Stories

Rights-of-way, vandalism behind delay of 330kVA Ondo substation –Minister

Following the delay in completionof the330kva substation in Akure, Ondo State, the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, has disclosed that rightsof- way issues and vandalism were reasons for the foot-dragging in the multi-billion naira project.

 

During an inspection tour of the facility over the weekend, the minister, who was represented by the Executive Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr Victor Adewumi, said that most landowners were unwilling to give up their lands for transmission lines to pass through. While also decrying the activities of vandals, Adewumi assured that the transmission substation will soon be energised, adding that the project has reached 98 per cent completion.

 

The transmission substation, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year, will greatly improve electricity supply in both Ondo and Ekiti states, according to the TCN boss.

 

He said: “If you look  around now, you will see that this substation has been ready for the past years, but we could not commission it because the transmission lines that are supposed to power the substationfromOsogboviaAkureto Benin are not yet ready.

 

“We have been having a lot of issues on the corridor of that line because nobody wants to give out land and even where they allow you to use their land for the transmission line to pass through they demand ridiculous amounts of money. At times the money they are asking is even five times of the entire project.

 

“But the minister in his wisdom had a meeting with the Governors’ Forum and told them how he wants them to assist him. So, if the governors are ready to assist us the rights-of-way issue will become a thing of the past.

 

“We even had a worrisome spate of vandalism here in Ondo State. This particular project, there was a time when vandals brought a welding machine.

 

They destroyed about three towers that were already erected, but the NSCDC were able to arrest them and as I’m talking to you they are in police custody awaiting prosecution.”

 

