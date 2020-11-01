Rights, peace advocacy groups flay allegations against OPSH

Fifty human rights and peace advocate groups in Plateau State, have decried media reports of alleged killing of four youths by soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) during the recent protests in the state.

Operation Safe Haven is a Special Task Force set up by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja,to deal with security challenges in Plateau State and its environs.

The youths were reportedly killed during the raid on the house of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, located at the Lamingo area of the state.

However, the coalition, in a swift reaction, said the allegation against the military taskforce was false, even as it alleged that it was a deliberately attempt at instigating the general public against the security agencies in the state.

Accordingly, the coalition has appealed to the public to discountenance the allegation, saying its findings following interviews and meetings with some eye witnesses in the community exonerated the soldiers.

Among the groups are: Initiative For Justice and Equity Africa (INJUEA); Center for Humanitarian Advocacy (CEHUA); Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLMO) and Conscience Youths Network (COYON).

The statement conveying the position of the coalition, reads: “We wish to express our heartfelt condolence to the families of a 300 level biochemistry student of University of Jos, and three others, who died some days at the Lamingo Dam during the confusion that occasioned the burning and looting of private and infrastructures in Plateau State.

“Our hearts go to the families,the Government and people of Plateau State over this ugly development.

“However, we received with rude shock the…allegation of complicity of men of Operation Safe Haven by some mischievous people in Gwafan Village in Jos North Local Government of the state as published in some media.

“As human rights and peace building organisations traversing the nook and cranny of the state with a view to ensuring a better society, we are shocked that these people emphatically accused Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the special military taskforce set up to maintain internal security in Plateau, some parts of Bauchi State and Southern Kaduna area that its personnel killed four youths during the raid on former House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara’s house at Lamingo area of Jos.”

It added: “But as responsible civil society organisations whose thematic area is on peace and security and also serve as watchdogs to the society, it will be unfair to allow this daylight lies and unprofessionalism stand.

“It will not only be morally wrong but also spiritually unacceptable to watch people lie against the security forces who performed excellently during the youths’ restiveness without any human rights violations.

“While we strongly sympathize with the families of the deceased, we call on the general public to disregard this outright falsehoods aimed and instigating people against the security agencies.”

Like this: Like Loading...