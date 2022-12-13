Rights violation, land grabbing, Lagos task force absolves self

Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has debunked as “completely untrue”, a news report by an online medium that the hierarchy of the RRS are involved in human rights violations and criminal land-grabbing activities in the state.

The rebuttal was made in a statement released by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force, and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to him, the “publication referred to was one of the numerous operations where the officials of the Agency were present to forestall breakdown of law and order between the parties involved.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I would like to state that officers of the Lagos State Task Force are disciplined and dedicated men of honour who carry out our duties with the highest degree of professionalism and courtesy. Operations that aim to compel compliance are not people-friendly, that is why we usually get misinterpreted and accused wrongly.

“The Chairman appealed to media correspondents to carry out a thorough investigation and hear from both parties to put out balanced reports to the public instead of half-truths being circulated.

He assured Lagosians that the Agency would carry on with its activities of sanitising the environment and completely bringing to a halt the illegal activities of Land grabbers in the state as mandated by law,” the statement concluded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...