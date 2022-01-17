‘Rigidity, unnecessary adjournments spurred my hatred for litigation’

Law

Abiola Lawrence Aiyegbusi is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Aiyegbusi, who hails from Efon Alaaye in Ekiti State, was called to Bar in 2018. He shares his thoughts on the nation’s justice system with JOHN CHIKEZIE

 

 

Background

My name is Abiola Lawrence Aiyegbusi, and I am from Ekiti State, Efon Alaaye to be precise.

I attended Olatundun International Schools at Alakia Ibadan for my Nursery and Primary education, from there I went on to Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Agodi Ibadan, for my Junior and Secondary education.

I further obtained an LL.b from the Obafemi Awolowo University. After that, I attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus and was called to Bar in November 2018. I’ll describe myself as someone who is motivated and tenacious.

 

Why Law?

Interesting because when I finished my secondary education, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. My dad wasn’t convinced I was serious so he wasn’t going to get me JAMB form.

My mum intervened, he got the form, law was chosen for me, I wrote and I passed, then I wrote post UTME and I also passed.

The rest is history, but for me, I didn’t start appreciating what law was about until I started practicing. Like a friend of mine said one time that practicing is like having the license to print money.

 

Specialization

 

I specialize in Estate Planning (Wills, trust, Guardianship etc). I chose this area of law because most people don’t realize the importance of Estate planning. It also offers flexibility unlike core litigation.

 

Another reason being that most lawyers seem to be soaked in litigation. I got tired of litigation because of the rigidity and unnecessary adjournments.

 

I spent a year at the Oyo state Ministry of Justice Public Prosecution’s Department during my Service year and I worked with Bioye Oloyede & Co (Ibadan) for 2 years and 2 Months. Right now, I have started a law firm with some friends.

 

Law school experience

Law school was very intense. There was no time slacking, you knew you had to put in the work. You could still close your books in university and say I’ll come back to it later but not law school because there was so much to digest in a short time.

 

I always loved our property law lecturer, Sylvester Udemezue Odumezue’s class. His teaching style and positive energy. Then the sports week and social night; fun times.

Nigeria’s justice system

 

The justice system in Nigeria suffers from the same problem bedeviling the Nigerian state.

The over concentration of power in the federal is a huge problem. This makes it easy to manipulate the judicial process because an entity (the Executive) is    calling the shot.

 

A situation where states are allowed to appoint their own judges and build courts according to population size will be a game changer.

Our judges /magistrates are overworked, the court to population ration is disgraceful and embarrassing.

Part of the decentralization process must be the autonomy of the judiciary which takes it out of the control of the Executive.

The judiciary now has the freedom to really do its work without fear of favour. Issues of conflicting judgements will be very low and justice delivery smooth. All this is tied to giving states control of resources in other to cater for the responsibilities.

Components of Estate Planning

 

There are two major components which include: Wills – A document that outlines how you want your assets distributed when you pass. Guardians can be appointed in a will and importantly how the testator wishes to be buried. Another one is Trust Document:

This does everything a will does and even better because a will does not come into effect until the testator dies. A trust on the other hand comes into effect when it is executed.

A trust bypasses probate and saves time. We have other aspects like letters of administration, power of attorney, guardianship and probate.

The essence of Estate Planning is to avoid unnecessary court battles especially when assets are involved.

Also, when it comes to resolving issues of sharing assets in a case where there is an absence of will, the families involved would have to apply for Letters of Administration in the state where the deceased lived during his

 

lifetime. This is the order of preference: Surviving spouse(s) of the deceased; Children of the deceased; Parents of the deceased; Brothers or sisters of the deceased of full blood or the children of such brother or sister who died in the life time of the deceased.

Brother or sister of the deceased of half-blood or the children of such brother or sister who died in the life time of the deceased; Grandparents of the deceased; Uncles and aunts of full blood or their children.

 

Challenges in starting a law firm

As with every business, getting clients is paramount. Lawyers are not allowed to advertise which is questionable by the way. We, young lawyers on the other hand, have to work extra hard to gain the trust of the clients.

They prefer the already established seniors and for good reason. The way out is for young lawyers to embrace niche law practice, build authority and from there the big bucks will start to roll in.

 

Future Ambition

 

For most lawyers, the goal is to eventually become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, or go to the Bench but not me.

The SAN thing has become something else. I believe that privilege is now highly politicized and most people that deserve it don’t get it. I want to practice internationally and experience other jurisdiction

 

