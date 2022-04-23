Ripples, intrigues over Eagles’ new manager

Delay sparks row

…as stakeholders lament

NFF’s lackadaisical attitude

Less than six weeks to the Super Eagles’ first match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, an air of uncertainty still surround the appointment of a substantive coach for the national team as intrigues and intense powerplay has slowed down the process.

The Eagles are scheduled to face Sierra Leone in the first week of June but the Nigeria Football Federation is still battling to secure the approval of the supervisory ministry of sports for the appointment of their choice candidate Jose Peseiro from Portugal.

As at the time of filing this report, the refusal of the ministry of sports to put a stamp on the choice of Peseiro has affected the recently amended relationship between the two bodies as the NFF is miffed that the ministry had usurped its power to appoint a coach. The NFF had forwarded the name of Peseiro to the minister Sunday Dare who pushed back the appointment of the former Lisbon coach, citing flaws in the process that led to the choice of the former Real Madrid assistant coach. The minister directed the NFF to interview the three other coaches shortlisted by the NFF’s technical committee so that the best out of them would be given the job.

Other coaches shortlisted are Phillip Cocu, Laurent Blank and Ernesto Valverde. However, our correspondent reliably gathered that the NFF is still trying to prevail on the minister to accept Peseiro, with the excuse that there is no more time to scrutinise a new coach. “The NFF is still trying to convince the minister to accept Peseiro; the argument is that he had been interviewed before, before the start of the last African Cup of Nations and they were convinced he would do a good job,” a source in the federation said.

“The NFF is quite uncomfortable with the way the minister is meddling with their operations, especially as regards the appointment of coaches. They felt it is the prerogatives of the football house to choose whoever will coach any of the national team but the minister seems to have usurped that responsibility.” Meanwhile, another source said the minister is interested in who becomes the new coach of the Super Eagles because the Federal Government, not the football federation, would pick up the payment of the salary of the new helmsman.

One of his aides said the minister is regarding the appointment of a new coach as a national project which shouldn’t be left solely in the hands of the NFF given the incident that led to the failure of the country to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The Minister is very passionate about getting it right in terms of the appointment of the next Eagles coach,” an aide of Dare told our correspondent. “He wants the best man for the job and wants to eliminate any form of mediocrity in the process that will lead to the emergence of a new coach. He has gotten the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of a new coach; instead of leaving the responsibility to NFF which has led to previous coaches embarrassing the country with the allegation of being owed salaries. “The President has agreed that the payment of the new coach will become a policy of the government and it will be gazetted once the appointment is confirmed.”

However, a new twist is being added to the impasse as the ministry is still reviewing the appointment of coaches that were named as assistants of the incoming Eagles coach. Saturday Telegraph learnt that as of Thursday, the ministry and NFF were still locked in acrimony over the decision to retain Salisu Yusuf as a member of the technical crew. The ministry wanted Salisu to be restricted to his job as CHAN Eagles and national U-23 coach instead of including him in the backroom of the Eagles. “A high-profile Nigerian coach may be drafted to the team to replace Salisu in the coming days,” a source in the ministry reliably told our correspondent.

