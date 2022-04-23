Sports

Ripples, intrigues over Eagles’ new manager

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Delay sparks row
…as stakeholders lament
NFF’s lackadaisical attitude

Less than six weeks to the Super Eagles’ first match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, an air of uncertainty still surround the appointment of a substantive coach for the national team as intrigues and intense powerplay has slowed down the process.

The Eagles are scheduled to face Sierra Leone in the first week of June but the Nigeria Football Federation is still battling to secure the approval of the supervisory ministry of sports for the appointment of their choice candidate Jose Peseiro from Portugal.

As at the time of filing this report, the refusal of the ministry of sports to put a stamp on the choice of Peseiro has affected the recently amended relationship between the two bodies as the NFF is miffed that the ministry had usurped its power to appoint a coach. The NFF had forwarded the name of Peseiro to the minister Sunday Dare who pushed back the appointment of the former Lisbon coach, citing flaws in the process that led to the choice of the former Real Madrid assistant coach. The minister directed the NFF to interview the three other coaches shortlisted by the NFF’s technical committee so that the best out of them would be given the job.

Other coaches shortlisted are Phillip Cocu, Laurent Blank and Ernesto Valverde. However, our correspondent reliably gathered that the NFF is still trying to prevail on the minister to accept Peseiro, with the excuse that there is no more time to scrutinise a new coach. “The NFF is still trying to convince the minister to accept Peseiro; the argument is that he had been interviewed before, before the start of the last African Cup of Nations and they were convinced he would do a good job,” a source in the federation said.

“The NFF is quite uncomfortable with the way the minister is meddling with their operations, especially as regards the appointment of coaches. They felt it is the prerogatives of the football house to choose whoever will coach any of the national team but the minister seems to have usurped that responsibility.” Meanwhile, another source said the minister is interested in who becomes the new coach of the Super Eagles because the Federal Government, not the football federation, would pick up the payment of the salary of the new helmsman.

One of his aides said the minister is regarding the appointment of a new coach as a national project which shouldn’t be left solely in the hands of the NFF given the incident that led to the failure of the country to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The Minister is very passionate about getting it right in terms of the appointment of the next Eagles coach,” an aide of Dare told our correspondent. “He wants the best man for the job and wants to eliminate any form of mediocrity in the process that will lead to the emergence of a new coach. He has gotten the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of a new coach; instead of leaving the responsibility to NFF which has led to previous coaches embarrassing the country with the allegation of being owed salaries. “The President has agreed that the payment of the new coach will become a policy of the government and it will be gazetted once the appointment is confirmed.”

However, a new twist is being added to the impasse as the ministry is still reviewing the appointment of coaches that were named as assistants of the incoming Eagles coach. Saturday Telegraph learnt that as of Thursday, the ministry and NFF were still locked in acrimony over the decision to retain Salisu Yusuf as a member of the technical crew. The ministry wanted Salisu to be restricted to his job as CHAN Eagles and national U-23 coach instead of including him in the backroom of the Eagles. “A high-profile Nigerian coach may be drafted to the team to replace Salisu in the coming days,” a source in the ministry reliably told our correspondent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Oyewole, Ukaigwe pass on

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The country’s sporting world was turned into mourning on Tuesday as the death of two prominent sport journalists; Elder Bode Oyewole and Henriatta Ukagwe were announced.   The late Oyewole was a former Shooting Stars of Ibadan chairman, and was at the helms of affairs when the club won double titles – the domestic league […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship. Swiss substitute Ruben Vargas was in tears at full-time after he blasted his penalty over the bar, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to score the decider for Spain, reports the BBC. Spain, ranked […]
Sports

Lukaku in line for derby debut, Kante expected to return – Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea’s returning striker Romelu Lukaku is in line to make his second debut for the club in Sunday’s London derby against Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel said. Lukaku was not involved in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday as he was observing coronavirus protocols after travelling from Italy to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica