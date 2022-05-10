Sports

Ripples over FIFA ruling on Rohr’s sacking

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…world body orders NFF to pay $1,045,000

 

Different reactions have trailed the decision of FIFA ruling on the sacking of former Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr by the Nigeria Football Federation. The world football ruling body had ordered the NFF to pay a sum of $1,045,000 USD (about N433,873,550m), following the unceremonious dismissal of Rohr last  December on the eve of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which took place in January this year.

 

However, a top source at the NFF said there was no way the money the body was owing the coach would be up to that amount as he was paid six months before he was given the sack. The official said there is need to wait for the official letter from FIFA so as to know how to treat the case at hand.

 

“Gernot Rohr clearly felt he deserved more and as he was entitled to do, went to FIFA,” he said. “The issue of his disengagement and his entitlement to compensation was never in doubt, it was the quantum and whether there ought to be punitive damages against the NFF that was in issue.

“Perhaps we should wait until all parties have read the ruling, the matter consequently sorted one way or the other so that we can once and for all draw a line under the issue of Gernot Rohr who by the way we did and do wish the best in his future endeavours.”

 

Th e D  rector of Communication, NFF, Demola Olajire, revealed that the coach was paid six months of his entitlements and that FIFA’s verdict was different from what is circulating around. Olajire said: “NFF paid Rohr six months salaries even before he took matter to FIFA. He went there asking for $1m among others reliefs. He was told to go take a hike.

 

“What FIFA has said is that NFF should pay the Rohr just what they had, on their own and without any prompting, agreed to pay him. He won virtually nothing. “There’s no big deal to all these.

 

Coaches get sacked every minute. There was no assurance the bloke was going to beat Ghana anyways. If your last two home matches are a home loss to CAR and a home draw to CV, no sensible administrator would trust you to beat Ghana.?’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Hernandez helps Milan join leaders Inter, Juve get first win of season

Posted on Author Reporter

  AC Milan moved level with Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Wednesday thanks to a Theo Hernandez-inspired 2-0 win over Venezia, while Juventus won their first match of the season at the fifth attempt, 3-2 at Spezia. France international Hernandez laid on Brahim Diaz’s opener and scored the other at the San Siro to […]
Sports

NFF Executive Committee member, Musa Duhu, dies at 53

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman of the Adamawa State Football Association, Alhaji Musa Duhu, died on Saturday night in his home in Yola, after a brief illness. He was 53.   Born on April 15, 1967, Duhu, a genial and affable administrator, had taken the place of […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 qualifier: Neymar breaks Ronaldo’s goalscoring record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neymar netted a hat-trick as Brazil defeated Peru 4-2 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday The three goals moved Neymar into second place in his country’s all-time goalscoring list ahead of Ronaldo De Lima but beind Pele. It was the hosts who took the lead in the 6th minute through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica