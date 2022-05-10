Ripples over FIFA ruling on Rohr’s sacking

…world body orders NFF to pay $1,045,000

Different reactions have trailed the decision of FIFA ruling on the sacking of former Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr by the Nigeria Football Federation. The world football ruling body had ordered the NFF to pay a sum of $1,045,000 USD (about N433,873,550m), following the unceremonious dismissal of Rohr last December on the eve of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which took place in January this year.

However, a top source at the NFF said there was no way the money the body was owing the coach would be up to that amount as he was paid six months before he was given the sack. The official said there is need to wait for the official letter from FIFA so as to know how to treat the case at hand.

“Gernot Rohr clearly felt he deserved more and as he was entitled to do, went to FIFA,” he said. “The issue of his disengagement and his entitlement to compensation was never in doubt, it was the quantum and whether there ought to be punitive damages against the NFF that was in issue.

“Perhaps we should wait until all parties have read the ruling, the matter consequently sorted one way or the other so that we can once and for all draw a line under the issue of Gernot Rohr who by the way we did and do wish the best in his future endeavours.”

Th e D rector of Communication, NFF, Demola Olajire, revealed that the coach was paid six months of his entitlements and that FIFA’s verdict was different from what is circulating around. Olajire said: “NFF paid Rohr six months salaries even before he took matter to FIFA. He went there asking for $1m among others reliefs. He was told to go take a hike.

“What FIFA has said is that NFF should pay the Rohr just what they had, on their own and without any prompting, agreed to pay him. He won virtually nothing. “There’s no big deal to all these.

Coaches get sacked every minute. There was no assurance the bloke was going to beat Ghana anyways. If your last two home matches are a home loss to CAR and a home draw to CV, no sensible administrator would trust you to beat Ghana.?’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...