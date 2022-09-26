News

Riquesa Africa rewards most innovative looks at ‘Brotherhood’ Ojuju Ball with 2 million naira

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Riquesa Africa, the continent’s leading experiential and activations company, joined the much-awaited premiere of Jade Osiberu x Greoh Studios’ “Brotherhood” film premiere to celebrate the best-dressed celebrities with 2 million naira.

Keeping with the theme ‘Ojuju’, several top personalities such as Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor, Ifu Ennada, Prince Nelson, Alex Unusual, Pretty Mike, Elozonam, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and more displayed their creativity as they stormed the premiere to give fans and other guests a memorable experience.

BBNaija reality star and business entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada, who was styled by Toyin Lawani, and TikTok content creator, Tijani Alexander popularly known as ‘I am Tjan’, who wore a design by Osemwengie Dennis Odion, were announced as the best-dressed celebrities and rewarded with 1 million naira each.

The reality television star pulled off an exquisite use of makeup, nails, high-hair-bun, and creative use of a cockerel and hummingbird was the avant-garde theme. Tijani, who was wholly bedecked in white, also sported a white crown, beads, and gown, with his outfit reminiscent of a priest-king with traditional voodoo charms attached around the waist.

Riquesa, a marketing communications agency co-owned by Ayodeji Razaq and Adim Isiakpona, provides top-notch execution and experiential marketing solutions for clients, while also applying an insightful approach to project management, leveraging its strong people network pan Nigeria.

Adim Isiakpona who was also an Executive producer on The Brotherhood spoke about how creative expression is the core of the agency’s DNA and the premier of brotherhood the movie gave Riquesa the opportunity to celebrate with guests as they truly expressed their creativity at the event.

Sandra Ajayi, the CEO of Riquesa commented that the film is a BlockBuster and is set to change the movie industry in Africa. She stated that she is “proud of the partnership with Riquesa and the Ojuju ball and believes that this partnership shows how the agency is at the forefront of creative expression”.

The crime-action thriller ‘Brotherhood’, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, will hit cinemas across Africa today, Friday, 23 September, 2022. The Greoh-studios production will debut simultaneously across African countries including Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Senegal, Madagascar, and more.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll increased to its highest in close to two weeks with 20 new deaths confirmed on Thursday. A total of 833 people have now died of COVID-19 complications across Nigeria — Taraba is the only state yet to record any coronavirus-related death. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed […]
News

Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a case that has grabbed headlines, one of India’s most flamboyant businessmen has been arrested for allegedly making porn films. Raj Kundra, a British citizen and the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is an industrialist and an owner of a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s richest cricket […]
News

Gombe gov reconstitutes Muslim, Christian pilgrims’ welfare boards

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the reconstitution and appointment of chairmen and board members of Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made this known in Gombe yesterday, said the governor gave the approval which saw His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica