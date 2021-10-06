Rise in banks’ pressure amid uncertain oil economy

Given that they act as financial intermediaries, Nigeria’s deposit money banks (DMBs) are increasingly coming under pressure from national authorities to help the country achieve its long held goal – ending the nation’s dependence on crude oil, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

McKinsey report In a report released in December last year, titled: “Nigeria’s banking sector: Thriving in the face of crisis,” the global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, citing the COVID-19 crisis, noted that “banking in Nigeria faces a challenging road ahead.”

The firm painted an accurate picture of the country’s banking sector today when it stated that “more than a decade after the 2008 financial crisis and six years since the oil crisis, Nigeria’s banking sector continues to grapple with macroeconomic pressures, including declining real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates, rising inflation, unemployment rates and fluctuating naira-to-dollar exchange rates caused by unstable oil prices.

These factors are combining to dampen consumption and investment and curtail government expenditure, with implications for banking activities. “At the same time, policy measures to stabilise the financial system and increase lending to stimulate the production of goods and services have increased pressures on banks.

CBN’s downward fee revisions to electronic banking charges, which took effect in January 2020 and were designed to ensure the protection of consumer rights as more individuals are financially included, have had a negative effect on banks’ fees and commission income.”

It further said: “Profitability is also being dampened by the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), which, at 27.5 per cent, is among the highest in the world. The CRR requires banks to park an increasing amount of local-currency deposits with the central bank and restricts their ability to lend as these reserves are only available for intervention funds.

“Amidst all these, the CBN’s aspiration to achieve a financial inclusion rate of 80 per cent by 2020 has led to increasing competition in payments from nonbank challengers. Nigeria’s fintech landscape is recognised as being one of the most vibrant in Africa, with fintech investments growing by 197 per cent over the past three years.

“While earnings in the sector have grown by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 23.5 per cent in the past ten years, actual growth in real terms has been significantly lower at around 12 per cent, with a sizeable portion coming from non-core banking activities such as fixed income and derivative income (swaps, futures, and forwards).”

Poverty capital of the world

In fact, despite the remarkable growth recorded by its banking industry and despite emerging as Africa’s largest economy in 2014, Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil means that the country continues to have limited success in tackling poverty.

A report released by the Brookings Institution in June 2018, for instance, ranked Nigeria as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people.

According to the report, the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute.

The report stated: “According to our projections, Nigeria has already overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor in early 2018, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could soon take over the number two spot.

“At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million. What is more, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall.”

CBN’s developmental functions

As part of efforts to address the problem, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), especially under the leadership of its current Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has stepped up its developmental activities, which see the apex bank providing funding for critical sectors of the economy through intervention programmes.

Shedding more light on the intervention programmes at a fair organised by the apex bank in June this year, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the schemes – currently 37 in number – were initiated to boost the economy.

He said: “As at today, we have about 37 interventions. But I think what we have to know about interventions of the central bank is that they are purpose-driven, they are functionally based and it is also well thought out, like I have always said.

“The whole essence is to stimulate the real estate sector for growth and meet the target of financial inclusion, among others.”

He mentioned some of the interventions to include the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), solar energy interventions, family house ownership scheme and the interventions to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the economy, firms and individuals.

However, apart from introducing intervention schemes, CBN also increased pressure on DMBs to more actively carry out their role as financial intermediaries, which efficiently allocate funds from savers to borrowers.

LDR directive

For instance, after months of trying to use moral suasion to get lenders to reduce their investments in treasury bills and bonds and instead increase lending to the real sector of the economy, the CBN, on July 3, 2019, directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019.

It stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

The apex bank, which had also stated that the LDR would be subject to quarterly review, later raised the LDR target by another 5.0ppts to 65.0 per cent and set a compliance deadline of December 31, 2019.

According to a recent Coronation Research report, efforts by DMBs in the country to comply with the minimum LDR policy resulted inbanking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5 trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04 trillion at the end of Q2’21.

Significantly, the report also stated that the introduction of the LDR policy has changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and real estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive.

As the analysts at Coronation Research put it, “since the initial deadline of September 30, 2019, only one of the banks in our coverage has met the regulatory minimum of 65.0 per cent over the last two years.

However, efforts to comply with the directive has seen banking sector credit to the economy grow from N15.5 trillion ($37.7 billion) at the end of Q2 19 to an impressive N22.04 trillion ($53.6 billion) at the end of Q2’21.

“We (also) find that there has been a structural change in the economy’s loan composition. Oil & gas sector loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive, as do real estate sector loans.

The decline is justified as both sectors tend to be highly susceptible to economic shocks.”

AGSMEIS

However, even before making the LDR announcement, CBN had encouraged DMBs to establish the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), which entails the lenders setting aside five per cent of their profit to support Agric business and SMEs.

Take-off of National Micro-Finance Bank

The CBN had explained at the time that the tough LDR directive was needed because, while the intervention programmes such as the MSMEDF and AGSMEIS had pooled billions of naira, the funds were not getting to the target sectors as quickly as the banking watchdog intended.

According to Emefiele, the situation led CBN into collaborating with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to establish a National Micro Finance Bank (MFB), which would leverage on the existing NIPOST presence in the 774 local government areas across the country and help Nigerians access intervention funds as well as assist the CBN’s financial inclusion drive.

As the CBN governor told bank CEOs at a retreat in December 2018, while announcing the establishment of the National MFB, which he said would commence operations in January this year, “today, the central bank has N220 billion that is set aside under the MSMEDF.

Nigerians where happy when they heard that the banks, out of their magnanimity, decided that five per cent of their profit would be set aside to support agric business and SMEs.

“We have over N60 billion sitting in the banks currently in CBN and why should that money be sitting in CBN and just be earning treasury bill rates. It is meant for the micro, small and medium enterprises and for the weak in our economy that would not ordinarily have access to knock at your door.”

Emefiele’s reappointment

Analysts, in fact, believe that Emefiele’s doggedness in ensuring that the banking industry plays a more effective role in growing the economy was responsible for the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment in June 2019.

He thus became the first CBN governor to be reappointed for a second term since 1999.

Exchange rate volatility

Interestingly, at the press conference he held following him reappointment, Emefiele had reiterated that in order to maintain exchange rate stability, the CBN would continue to operate a managed float exchange rate regime, to reduce the impact the continuous volatility in the exchange rate could have on the country’s economy.

But as industry watchers have pointed out, with Nigeria still an import dependent country that continues to depend on oil exports for 90 per cent of its forex earnings, the CBN has so far not been able to effectively end the scarcity of forex in the system.

Conclusion

Indeed, according to a financial expert, Ben Ofili, exchange rate volatility made him to believe that there was nothing to celebrate about the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

He told New Telegraph that “despite the CBN’s good intentions and no matter the amount of pressure it puts on commercial banks to increase lending to the real sector, until Nigerians start shunning imported items and start embracing locally made products, the forex market will continue to experience volatility with the attendant negative impact on naira.”

Like this: Like Loading...