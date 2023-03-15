Rise in non-oil export bolsters CBN’s RT200 programme

A little over a year since it was launched, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s RT200 programme is yielding results in terms of helping to boost the country’s non-oil exports, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In its “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” Q4’22 report released last week, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the value of total exports in Q4’22 stood at N6.36trillion indicating an increase of 7.17 per cent when compared to the value of exports in Q3’22 (N5.93trillion) and also increased by 10.28 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021(N5.77trillion). Specifically, the report said: “The value of agricultural goods exports stood at N170.59 billion in Q4, 2022, this shows a rise of 102.59% and 28.54 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3’22 (N84.21 billion) and the value recorded in Q4’21 (N132.71 billion) respectively. “The value of raw material goods exports in Q4’22 was valued at N210.78 billion showing an increase of 13.31 per cent but a decline of 15.16 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3’22 (N186.02 billion) and Q4’21 (N248.45 billion) respectively.” In addition, the report disclosed that “the value of manufactured goods exports was valued at N311.01 billion in Q4’22. This shows an increase of 136.58 per cent compared to the value recorded in Q3, 2022 (N131.46 billion) and a decline of 21.36 per cent compared to the value recorded in Q4’21 (N395.48 billion).” Although the report shows that the value of exports trade in the fourth quarter of 2022 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at N4.91trillion, which accounted for 77.24 per cent of total exports, while non-crude oil exports value stood at N1.45trillion or 22.76 per cent of total exports of which nonoil products contributed N732.24 billion representing 11.51 per cent of total exports, analysts note that the non-oil products contribution to total exports was higher than the N438.00 billion or 7.38 per cent of total exports recorded for the preceding quarter. While there have been efforts by Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings from non-oil exports through various initiatives since the 1980s, such efforts have undoubtedly gathered pace in recent years, especially since the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed headship of the apex bank. Under his leadership, for instance, the CBN introduced the N500 billion Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF), which was merged with the N50 billion Direct Intervention Fund from the Nigeria Export-Import Bank(NEXIM). According to the CBN, since the full implementation of the programme commenced in December 2017, it has boosted activities with regard to the export of value added products in the non-oil sector, such as cocoa, cashew nuts, palm produce, sesame seeds, solid minerals and rubber.

Targeting $200bn

in FX repatriation Similarly, on February 10, last year, the CBN stepped up its efforts to boost non-oil export earnings when, in collaboration with deposit money banks (DMBs), unveiled a scheme codenamed, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme).” Announcing the programme, Emefiele said it consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports which would help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

The CBN governor disclosed that the new initiative would have five key anchors namely: Value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit. He explained that the introduction of the RT200 programme was informed by the inadequacy of FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Emefiele also pointed out that most of the sources of FX inflows were unreliable and perennially prone to the vicissitudes of global economic developments. He said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX inflow into the country. “For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries. Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange. We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.”

On the value-adding export facility of scheme, he said the CBN will provide concessionary and long-term funding for business people who are interested in expanding existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to non-oil commodities before exporting the same. In addition, he stated that the non-oil commodities expansion facility, which is also a concessionary facility designed to significantly boost local production of exportable commodities, was aimed at ensuring that expanded and new factories that are financed by the Value-Adding Facility are not starved of inputs of raw commodities in their production cycle. According to Emefiele, the third incentive- non-oil FX rebate scheme, is a special local currency rebate scheme for nonoil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market. The CBN subsequently released guidelines for the implementation of the rebate scheme, which stated that while exporters who qualify for rebate under the scheme, would be paid N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) for other third party use, exporters who repatriate and sell forex into the I&E window for own use for eligible transactions, will get N35 for every $1 repatriated. However, the guidelines said the spread will not be more than 10 kobo and that the payment of the incentive would be made on a quarterly basis.

Analysts’ support

Commenting on the initiative at the time, analysts at FBNQuest stated: “We see the RT200 fx programme by the CBN as laudable, given Nigeria’s weak agro-processing industry. With non-oil exports accounting for less than 15 per cent of Nigeria’s fx earnings, government backed policies to raise the value of trade is a welcome development. “Given that the African continent accounts for only three per cent of global trade, the RT200 fx programme, if successful, could significantly raise Nigeria’s contribution to global trade and raise the country’s average income and GDP.” They, however, pointed out that for the programme to succeed, “attention must be given to structural challenges in the agro sector including security, storage and logistical infrastructure as well as the Land Use Act, among others.” Still, giving an update on the programme late last year, Emefiele announced Nigeria had received a total of $4.987billion as non-oil export inflows under the programme since it was introduced, noting this was significantly higher than the $3.190 billion repatriated by non-oil exporters in 2021. He also disclosed that rebates to eligible non-oil exporters under the programme had increased to about N81billion. However, commenting on the RT200 programme in a recent note, analysts at CSL Research stated that “issues around the implementation program make us believe it may not be the solution to the country’s lingering FX scarcity. The parallel market premium remains wide despite over a year of the scheme’s introduction. “That said, beyond CBN’s efforts at supporting export businesses, our eyes are on the Dangote refinery scheduled to commence operations this year. The refinery, which has sufficient capacity to meet local demand and exports, should boost refined petroleum exports while simultaneously offering structural tailwinds to FX liquidity.”

Conclusion

While the RT200 programme may not address all Nigeria’s fx issues in the short term, the recent NBS report, showing an increase in non-oil products in Q4’22, will clearly help to engender confidence in the policy.

