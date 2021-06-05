News

Rise to challenge of insecurity, Buhari orders confirmed IGP

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the newly confirmed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, to halt the challenge of insecurity in the country. Buhari also told the police boss to justify the confidence reposed on him as the Police Council confirmed his appointment as the substantive IGP yesterday.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said the appointment of Baba as IGP was unanimously confirmed. According to him, “like you have heard, we have just come out of National Police council meeting that had Mr. President, the governors, the minister of FCT who are members of the council in attendance.

Baba, who disclosed that he briefed the council on the state of the nation’s insecurity, while responding to allegation that foreign militias have surrounded the Southwest waiting to invade the region, urged them to supply relevant evidence to aid police investigation. He said: “ It’s a statement that will not be taken lightly we are looking into it based on intelligence available to us we will deal with the situation and those who are making the statement are also at liberty by national calling to substantiate to the nearest police station.

“It is not today we have been hearing of foreigners coming in to commit one crime or another and in some instances there are real incidence that some people that were arrested are not really Nigerians. “It is not a new thing and whatever level of security we need to provide we are doing it, we have border patrol police, immigration are doing their jobs in terms of checking illegal aliens. “It is possible but it is not as light as invasion that word is very strong, we will look into it if actually it is true.” On the efforts being made to bring normalcy to the South-east, he said: “What is seriously worrisome in the Southeast is gradually being checked and results are positive as regards the attacks and killings of security agents and assets belonging to the federal government.

‘‘Our ability to check mate this lawlessness has improved and we are getting closer to something positive.” He continued: “We also acknowledge the fact that there are some things that have been done by the federal government to improve police operations ranging from the establishment of the police Trust Fund, signing into law of the 2020 Police Act and several other intervention funds necessitated our technology and intelligence led policing will be a reality.

