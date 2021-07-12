News

Rising act, Emmvoy, to release EP titled “Love Cycle”

Fast rising Nigerian music act, Emmvoy, is gearing up to release his latest body of work for the enjoyment of fans.
The Ondo State-born Afro Fusion singer under the imprint of T99 Music Entertainment, has been around for a while and is set to unveil his first EP titled ‘LOVE CYCLE’, on Friday July 23, 2021.
The EP, a five-track project with tracks such as “Do Me Well”, “Caro” and “Forever,” has had some music analysts privileged to have heard some of the songs, rating them as potential hit songs that would shape the music industry in months to come.
Some of the best hands when it comes to music production and mastering delivered some tracks on the EP, with names like Tuzi, Killertunes, and the incredible SWAPS involved.
Apparently, Emmvoy didn’t mince words when he said at a social function recently that he has come “to capture and redefine…”. We hope to see that in the weeks ahead.
It would be recalled that Emmvoy released his debut single titled ‘Call On Me’ in 2019 which was produced by Tuzi. The dark-skinned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate of Computer Science who is a year today said he is set to join the list of young and vibrant male artistes such as Omah Lay, Joeboy, Fireboy, Rema, Lyta mapping a new order in music delivery in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

