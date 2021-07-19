Rising Afrobeats star, Styled E, to release new single

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A fast rising Afro Hip Hop artist, Ezirim Francis Emeka popularly known as ‘Styled E’, has concluded arrangements to release his new single “The Plan,” featuring RnB singer TJ Elewe Ukwu.

Styled E, who recently topped charts with his hits “Show me” and “You set, believes his new single, a song from his Extended Play (EP) album, would resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip Hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.

According to the artiste, the new single was aimed at motivating the youths to work hard and ensure they involve God in their activities and daily living.

A self-signed artist of a co-owned record label, Real Men Music (RMM), Styled E is known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship and sees himself attaining legendary status and bring value to the Afrobeats scene like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars and his mentors who include Tuface Idibia.

The singer/songwriter hails from Imo State, and was born into a family of six. He officially started singing in 2011 but, before then, had created a name freestyling, miming and performing songs from some of his mentors and influencers, including 2Baba.

His penchant for mixing words and solid rhyme patterns soon developed into a song, ‘Show Me’, that became a sensation in Port Harcourt in 2015/16.

The graduate of Marketing from the Abia State University leveraged the song’s relative success to forge a career in the burgeoning Afrobeats industry.

