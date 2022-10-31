‘Rising bond yields to push up FG’s domestic borrowing’

Citing a sharp rise in bond yields this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that the cost of new domestic borrowings by the Federal Government will be significantly higher compared with the 12.2 per cent which it averaged between June last year and June 2022.

In a note issued over the weekend, the analysts pointed out that government’s external debt service costs were “still manageable in Q2’22” because the bulk of the total external debt is owed to multilateral lenders on concessional terms.

The analysts stated: “The DMO’s most recent quarterly publication on external debt service shows that the FGN’s external debt service payments amounted to $598 million in Q2‘22.

A breakdown shows that the total comprised of $457 million and $141 million for market and nonmarket related debt service payments respectively. The amount is roughly $299 million higher than the FGN’s debt service obligations for Q2’21.

The huge difference y/y is due to $300 million in principal payments on the Diaspora bond, which the FGN redeemed in June of this year. “In comparison, the FGN’s domestic debt service obligation over the same period totalled c.$1.6 billion (N665bn), or almost three times (2.7x) the payments for external debt service.

As such, servicing foreign debt is still less expensive for the FGN compared with servicing domestic debt. A key reason for this is that almost 60 per cent of total external debt is owed to multilateral lenders on concessional terms.”

Specifically, they estimated that between June last year and June this year, the government’ average borrowing cost from the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group stood at 1.3 per cent, and 0.9 per cebt respectively while its commercial debt obligations work out roughly at 7.2 per cent over the same period. “In contrast, the FGN’s domestic borrowing costs averaged roughly 12.2 per cent over the same period.

The cost of the FGN’s new domestic borrowings will be significantly higher because of the sharp rise in bond yields this year.

“According to data from the Budget Office of the Federation, external debt service payments amounted to just 29 per cent (c.$1.3bn) of total debt service cost in H1’22, with commercial debt service totalling c.66 per cent of aggregate external debt service costs.

“The 2023 budget proposal envisages that approximately N1.76trn of the N8.8trn in borrowings needed to partially cover the N10.8trn fiscal deficit will be sourced from external borrowings,” the analysts stated.

