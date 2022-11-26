Arts & Entertainments

Rising: City of Dreams voted Nollywood’s most anticipated production in 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Dickson Edward’s Aulmedia Studios is in celebration mood following the recent ranking, which classified its newest production, Rising: City of Dreams, as one of Nollywood’s most anticipated productions in 2022. This development is coming on the heels of an online poll organised by Nollyfans Cluster.

It is an initiative where keen observers of the Nigerian film industry vote to express their feelings about issues in the sector. In the poll, the new flick, which is slated for release on December 9, came tops as one of the six movies online respondents are enthusiastic to watch before the end of 2022. Resounding in terms of storyline, plot, technical depth, suspense, thematic relevance and acting, Rising City of Dream, parades a stellar cast, comprising Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Reminisce, Slimcase, DJ Neptune, Yakubu Mohammed and Bolaji Amusan. Directed by Samuel Olatunji and produced by Wale Muraina, the film highlights the blood-soaked rivalry driven by greed as two groups in a fictional market engage each other in a bitter war of brain and brawn over the succession arrangement in the leadership of a market, heralding an outburst of gangsterism, typical of the Nigerian political environment.

Recounting the film as timely, Aulmedia Studios Founder, Dickson Edward, said the film employed all the elements of real life socio-political existence in Nigeria to create an entertaining dramatic package. “I am not surprised at the eagerness Nollywood fans and stakeholders have shown in the film. It is packed with a lot of messages and will bring lessons and entertainment to the audience when it opens on December 9. It is a star-studded film, dominated by great talents from both the movie and music sectors. I urge the general public to note the date in the diaries as we begin the countdown.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.” The movie […]
Arts & Entertainments

Battle of the Sounds season 3 begins in Lagos

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The third season of the much-anticipated Battle of the Sounds has begun in Amuwo-Odofin. This biennial music tournament and festival first took place in 2017 when its chief convener, Seun Ayeni, created it as a tool for youth development, talent discovery, and reducing restlessness in his community. The 2020 edition, on the other hand, was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nobody Can Copy My Style Of Music – Favorite Boy122

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian singer Favorite Boy122 says no one in the music industry can copy his style of music. The talented singer who hails from Benin city said this while speaking about his style of music and what stands him out from his peers in the industry. Favorite Boy122, real name Azenabor emmanuel idowu, boasted that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica