Rising cost pressure subdues GSK’s earnings

Rising cost of sales and administrative expenses have impacted negatively on the bottom-line of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes

As the world battles the wave of COVID-19, which has heightened volatility in the economy, high cost of operations dampened the projections of businesses in 2021.

Despite efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects were impacted negatively.

The increase in exchange rate forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the high production cost to consumers.

Besides increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies, which had taken up foreign currency liabilities, are now groaning under the pressure of increased cost of the dollar.

Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations. The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies becoming less profitable while marginal entities are now suffering.

Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high cost of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the real sector of the economy.

One of the companies affected is GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc, which has, for considerable period, seen drop in earnings

The company, which ended its financial year in December 2020 with decline in after tax, also finished the full year 2021 unimpressive with a decline of about 16.85 per cent in net earnings to what market watchers majorly attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N6.05.

Financials

According to reports, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc’s financial statements for the first quarter of 2020, recorded a flat topline.

The pharmaceutical company, in its earnings for the first three months of this COVID-19-ridden year, generated N5.0 billion as revenue, the same amount it raked in in the corresponding period of last year.

An analysis of the revenue showed that the pharmaceutical arm of the company, which consists of antibacterial, vaccines and prescription drugs, buoyed the earnings for the period, contributing N3.5 billion to the business. On its part, the consumer healthcare segment consisting of oral care, over-the-counter medicines and nutritional healthcare contributed N1.5 billion.

In the comparative period, the two segments contributed exactly what they did in the period under review.

In Q1 of 2020, GSK said its cost of sales reduced to N3.5 billion from N3.7 billion, while the gross profit increased to N1.5 billion from N1.3 billion. In the same period under review, the investment income, which was the interest earned on short-term deposits, went down to N24.5 million from N57.3 million.

Selling and distribution costs slightly increased to N819.9 million from N800.6 million despite reduction in the advert and promotion cost to N266.7 million from N301.2 million. Also, the administrative expenses increased during the period under review to N501.5 million from N417.7 million despite a huge slice to the workers’ wages to N217.8 million from N266.9 million.

The increase was majorly influenced by rent and rates (N31.9 million in Q1 2020 versus N11.8 million in Q1 2019), electricity, fuel and utility (N30.6 million in Q1 2020 versus N27.9 million in Q1 2019) and security and facility expenses (N11.3 million in Q1 2020 versus N2.3 million in Q1 2019).

For the half year ended June 30, 2020, GSK reported 18 per cent drop in profit after tax to N304.538 million from N372.054 million in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N447.849 in 2020 from N532.506 million posted in 2019, accounting for a drop of 15.74 per cent.

However, the group revenue grew by 4.68 per cent from N9.964 billion to N10.431 billion in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N7.662 billion in 2020 from N7.002 billion in 2019. Sings of recovery showed during the Q3 ended September 30, 2020, as the group’s profit after tax rose marginally by 2.64 per cent to close at N434.321 million from N427.031 million recorded in 2019.

Profit before tax increased by 4.18 per cent to N638.708 million from N613.028 million in 2019. Revenue grew by3.34 per cent to N16.447 billion from N15.915 million in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N12.028 million from N11.346 billion in 2019.

For the full year, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria reported a 32.15 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2020.

According to the audited financial report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the group posted a profit after tax of N622.230 million as against N917.104 million reported in 2019, accounting for a drop of 32.15 per cent. Profit after tax stood at N1.000 billion in 2020, from N1.169 billion in 2019, a 14.45 per cent decline.

However, revenue grew by 2.57 per cent from N20.760 billion in 2019 to N21.295 billion in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N15.380 billion in 2020, from N14.708 billion in 2019. The company began the year 2021 unimpressive as it slipped into loss position to report a N238.065 million loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

According to the audited financial report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX),the group posted the loss as against a profit after tax of N113.473 million reported in 2020.

The group’s revenue dropped by 30.67 per cent from N4,989 billion in 2020 to N3,461 billion in 2021, while cost of sales stood at N2,424 billion in 2021, from N3.491 billion in 2020. GSK, however, closed the half year ended June 30, 2021 with a decline of 80.33 per cent to close at N59.905 million from N304.538 million in 2020.

Profit before tax equally dropped by 80.19 per cent from N447.849 billion 2020 to N88.689 million in 2021 while revenue decline by 5.45 per cent from N10.431 billion in 2020 to N9.862 billion in half year 2021. Cost of sales at N7.087 billion in 2021 as against N7.662 billion recorded in 2020.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria released its Q3, 2021, unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2021, showing revenue grew by 0.04 per cent to N16.5 billion from N16.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax declined by 71.6 per cent to N181 million from N639 million reported in 2020. Profit after tax equally declined by 71.7 per cent to N123 million from N434 million recorded in 2020.

Cost of sales stood at N12.084 billion during the review period as against 12.028 billion recorded in 2020. GSK posted a 16.85 per cent decline in profit after tax for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

According to its financial report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company’s profit after tax for the period stood at N517.506 million as against N622.230 million reported in 2020, accounting for a drop of 16.83 per cent. Profit before tax dropped by 23 per cent from N1.000 billion in 2020 to N762.222 million in 2021. However, revenue grew by 5.42 per cent to N22.449 billion from N21.295 billion in 2020 while cost of sales grew by 6.77 per cent to N16.421 billion from N15.380 billion.

Looking ahead

Pharmaceutical firms, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc and Fidson Healthcare Plc recently commenced the local production of healthcare products from their contract manufacturing partnership signed in 2019.

Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, at the contract manufacturing announcement held recently in Lagos, said the partnership would give Nigerians access to quality medicines. She said: “The partnership will ensure that multinationals, local manufacturers come together, make quality medicines for our people.

This will also help our economy in the sense that more employees will be added in the course of this partnership. “And the most important thing is our drug security; we don’t have to go outside to get some medicines.

This is going to help local manufacturers and will encourage other companies to partner with multinationals. “This is also because of what NAFDAC has been working day and night for, which is to ensure that quality medicines are made, either by manufacturers alone or through partnerships.”

She commended the two firms for their sustainable investment in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry, even as the agency intensifies its oversight function to drive excellence in the industry. “Part of our regulatory system is focused on local manufacturing because if you want to avoid substandard, falsified medicine or reduce it, then we have to emphasise local manufacturing.

It is good for our country and the economy. It will reduce unemployment, increase our GDP and return us to where we used to be; which was exporting health care products,” she said. The Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, Kunle Oyelana, at the production commencement ceremony in Lagos, explained the rationale behind the partnership.

He said: “When we decided at GSK to evolve our operating model to a point where we go into partnership with local manufacturers to produce some of our products, it was a significant endeavour. We took that decision in the interest of the country, particularly the economy and the patients in Nigeria.

“It took time, it was not an overnight journey because a lot of changes had to be made and that is why we are very glad that our regulator, NAFDAC has been with us every step of the way on this journey.”

The model, according to GSK MD is an in-country manufacturing partnership between a global player and a local player. “It is a model, which has worked in several climes and is supposed to support the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector towards competing globally within a very short time,” Oyelana said.

Last line

With the continuous deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions, which has resulted in drop in earnings of many firms, it is important for the company to focus on developing homegrown solutions that will address the business needs of people and organisations.

