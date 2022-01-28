Business

Rising costs, pandemic curbs hit McDonald’s profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) missed revenue and profit expectations on Thursday, as higher costs and tepid sales in its over 4,500 restaurants in Australia and China due to pandemicinduced curbs ate into gains from growth in the United States in the fourth quarter. According to Reuters News, operating costs rose 14 per cent to $3.61 billion as supply chain bottlenecks led the world’s largest burger chain to spend more for ingredients such as chicken and beef, as well as packaging material. U.S. food and paper costs rose four per cent in 2021 – a level the company expects to roughly double in 2022, it said. “A surge in COVID-19 cases and a return of restrictions in many of our markets are creating uncertainty around the world, exacerbating labour shortages and supply chain delays,” Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski, said on an earnings call. In the United States, the company’s biggest market, about 20 per cent of U.S.

restaurants have shuttered their seating areas because of staff shortages or local COVID-19 outbreaks and about one per cent of U.S. stores are operating reduced hours. Shares fell slightly after the market opened. On a per share basis, McDonald’s earned $2.23, missing analysts’ average estimate of $2.34. Sales in China contracted after some cities banned dining in restaurants to control fresh pandemic outbreaks ahead of the February Winter Olympics. In Australia, sales growth remained muted compared to a year earlier. However, the Chicago- based chain’s U.S. same-store sales increased 7.5 per cent compared to analysts’ estimate of a 6.8 per cent rise, thanks to the launch of special menu items such as McRib, celebrity promotions, loyalty programme-driven growth in digital sales and menu price increases of about six per cent in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Special Bills as CBN’s tool to grow economy

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Last week’s announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), that it had introduced special bills to the financial system, is yet another policy measure by the apex bank to ensure financial stability and economic growth in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM The slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over […]
Business

FG’s move to end post-harvest losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Hope for food security is in sight following Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s recent pronouncement that post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities for the nation’s agricultural produce would soon be a thing of the past. Taiwo Hassan reports The negative impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has affected virtually all the key sectors of the economy, […]
Business

Profitability depends on acceptability of movie –Abdulrasaq

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Abdullahi Abdulrasaq, a Chartered Accountant, who is the chief executive officer of Corporate Pictures, and also runs a flourishing accountancy school in Lagos, spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE, on his journey into movie marketing, the prospects, challenges and sundry issues affecting Nigeria moving industry As an industry principal player, what is your concern about actor’s welfare […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica