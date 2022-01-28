Rising costs, pandemic curbs hit McDonald’s profit

McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) missed revenue and profit expectations on Thursday, as higher costs and tepid sales in its over 4,500 restaurants in Australia and China due to pandemicinduced curbs ate into gains from growth in the United States in the fourth quarter. According to Reuters News, operating costs rose 14 per cent to $3.61 billion as supply chain bottlenecks led the world’s largest burger chain to spend more for ingredients such as chicken and beef, as well as packaging material. U.S. food and paper costs rose four per cent in 2021 – a level the company expects to roughly double in 2022, it said. “A surge in COVID-19 cases and a return of restrictions in many of our markets are creating uncertainty around the world, exacerbating labour shortages and supply chain delays,” Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski, said on an earnings call. In the United States, the company’s biggest market, about 20 per cent of U.S.

restaurants have shuttered their seating areas because of staff shortages or local COVID-19 outbreaks and about one per cent of U.S. stores are operating reduced hours. Shares fell slightly after the market opened. On a per share basis, McDonald’s earned $2.23, missing analysts’ average estimate of $2.34. Sales in China contracted after some cities banned dining in restaurants to control fresh pandemic outbreaks ahead of the February Winter Olympics. In Australia, sales growth remained muted compared to a year earlier. However, the Chicago- based chain’s U.S. same-store sales increased 7.5 per cent compared to analysts’ estimate of a 6.8 per cent rise, thanks to the launch of special menu items such as McRib, celebrity promotions, loyalty programme-driven growth in digital sales and menu price increases of about six per cent in 2021.

