Rising debt: Nigeria may go bankrupt in 2020 –Experts

•Debt service to gulp all 2020 revenue –IMF

•Says economy to shrink by -5.4%

•Nigeria’s rating at risk as financing gap rises –Fitch

According to the Joint World Bank-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries released in 2020, a country’s debt service to revenue threshold should not exceed 23 per cent. Nigeria currently stays around 99 per cent. This implies out of every N100 that Nigerian earned in Q1 2020, N99 was spent on servicing debts. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that this is an unsustainable model for Nigeria and cannot continue for too long

Debt service to revenue ratio hit 99% in Q1 2020.

The rising cost of Nigeria’s debt profile breached a new milestone with the country’s debt service as a percentage of revenue rising to 99 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. This is contained in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP) report recently released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning

A cursory review of the data obtained from the MTEF/FSP report shows that in Q1 2020, Nigeria incurred a total sum of N943.12 billion in debt service while the Federal Government retained revenue was put at N950.56 billion. This implies Nigeria’s debt service to revenue is estimated to be 99 per cent during the period.

This is the highest on record and it suggests almost all the revenue generated from both oil and non-oil sources were used to meet debt service obligations.

Debt service, recurrent expenditure, and revenue breakdown

Nigeria like the rest of the world has been battling with the COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to suffer a significant revenue shortfall. However, the data suggests that the government may have experienced a significant drop in revenues before the lockdown induced economic downturn indicating that things may indeed be worse than projected.

According to the data, the country earned N950.5 billion in revenue compared to a prorated budget of N1.9 trillion representing a whopping shortfall of 52 per cent. Oil revenue was N464 million representing a shortfall of 30 per cent when compared to budget while non-oil revenue was N269 billion representing a shortfall of 40 per cent.

Despite the revenue shortfalls recorded, government recurrent expenditure (debt and non-debt) remained in line with budgetary expectations. According to the data, debt service for the first quarter of the year rose to N943.1 billion divided into domestic debt (N594.23 billion), Foreign Debt (N129.51), and Interest on Ways and Means (219.38 billion) respectively.

Recurrent non-debt expenditure was N1.1 trillion, largely in line with budget expectations a common feature over the last two decades. However, capital expenditure was N139.7 billion, a whopping 71.3 per cent off target as much needed capital expenditure suffered yet another decline.

Economy to shrink by 5.4 per cent in 2020

The economy is now expected to shrink by 5.4 per cent in 2020, as impact of the coronavirus pandemic bites harder coupled with effects of weak oil prices.

This is according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had in April projected a 3.4 per cent contraction for the year, but now thinks that the ongoing economic crisis would be more intense, not just for the country but globally. Nigerian economy is however, expected to return to positive growth of 2.6 per cent in 2021.

The Fund disclosed this in its latest edition of the World Economic Outlook report (WEO) released on Wednesday.

The IMF also projects that global growth will shrink by 4.9 per cent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below the April 2020 WEO forecast.

Fitch warns Nigeria’s rating at risk, as financing gap rise

A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers in Africa’s biggest economy struggle to deal with the fallout from a coronavirus-induced oil price crash, a director at Fitch said.

The global ratings agency downgraded Nigeria to “B” in April with a negative outlook from “B+” citing aggravation of pressure on external finances.

Moody’s said in April it would likely downgrade the country if the government was unable to alleviate the damage to its revenue and balance sheet. S&P cut Nigeria’s rating in March on weakening external finances.

Nigeria – also Africa’s top oil exporter – is under increasing pressure to stimulate growth and cut debt after its first quarter current account turned negative, overvaluing its naira currency. The oil price slump has slashed government revenues.

“We have two elements that could lead us to take a negative rating action/downgrade on Nigeria. Aggravation of external liquidity pressures and a sharp rise in government debt to revenues ratio,” Mahmoud Harb, sovereign ratings director at Fitch, told Reuters.

The debt to revenue ratio for Nigeria is set to worsen to 538 per cent by the end of 2020, from 348 per cent a year earlier, before improving slightly next year, Harb said. The medium debt ratio for “B” rated countries is 350 per cent, he said.

Nigeria will need $23 billion to meet its external financing needs this year, Fitch estimates, noting that the country only has few options, including running down its reserves, after shelving plans to issue Eurobonds.

Abuja’s foreign currency reserves could fall to $23.3 billion this year if foreign exchange access is normalised, Harb said, from around $36 billion.

Nigeria has been restricting access since the pandemic to boost the naira, similar to a step it took when oil prices crashed in 2015, which worsened a 2016 recession.

The central bank is yet to provide currency to investors that need to leave Nigeria, weakening sentiment. Analysts estimate that around $2 billion needs to exit Nigeria.

Nigeria could avoid a ratings downgrade if it strengthens its finances, reforms its forex policy and shows a path to reducing its deficit by boosting non-oil revenues, Fitch’s Harb said.

Is Nigeria ‘bankrupt’?

The continued depletion in Nigeria’s revenue continues to raise questions around the solvency of the Nigerian economy. Generally, debt sustainability can be explained using either debt to GDP or debt service to revenue ratio.

With Nigeria’s total public debt below 30 per cent of GDP, the country’s debt burden appears to be relatively light compared with many other countries. Meanwhile, debt-to-GDP is not regarded as the best indicator of debt sustainability, especially in a country where tax-to-GDP is low. For Nigeria, a better indicator of debt sustainability is the debt service-to-revenue ratio, which in Nigeria has in recent years risen to worrying levels, and now 99 per cent as at Q1 2020

In 2019, former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, declared that Nigeria is “bankrupt and the country is heading to bankruptcy”. This statement credited to the former Emir of Kano just after the African Development Bank (AfBD) revealed that Nigeria spends more than 50 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing, and this is worrisome.

IMF projects debt servicing will gulp all of Nigeria’s revenue in 2020

The International Monetary Fund has projected that all revenue accrued to the Federal Government in 2020 will be spent on interest repayments.

Jesmin Rahman, IMF’s Mission Chief and Senior Resident Representative for Nigeria, disclosed the projections while speaking at a webinar hosted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Fiscal Policy Roundtable and Tax Investment and Competitiveness Policy Commission.

Rahman attributed Nigeria’s fiscal problems to low revenue.

“The first vulnerability comes from having a very low level of fiscal revenues, total revenues at seven per cent of GDP is less than half of sub-Saharan Africa’s average and far lower than the averaging oil-exporting countries.

“It is also lower than the minimum threshold of 12 per cent which is considered necessary for the government to provide an enabling and growth-enhancing role.

“Interest payments take up a large share of revenues, leaving little resources for everything else this year, in particular, all of the Federal Government’s revenues are expected to be spent on interest payments.

“This is particularly staggering when we look at how little is spent on education and health.”

Speaking further, Rahman said the fund considers Nigeria’s public debt, including Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria’s debt, stands at 29 per cent of GDP; lower than the 53 per cent average in other developing and emerging market economies.

“When we do our in-depth analysis, public debt is projected to reach about 37 per cent of GDP this year and remains roughly around that level in the medium term,” she said.

“We do various stress scenarios in our debt sustainability analysis and in all of those scenarios; public debt does not go beyond 50 per cent of GDP.

“So, I will not say that public debt is having a crisis or that public debt is extremely high. It is really a revenue issue; very low and volatile revenue is what poses a lot of fiscal risks and there are sizable financing risks in the next 12 months.”

Gloomy outlook

With the economy likely on the path to a recession, government revenues particularly non-oil revenues could remain depressed this quarter and the next. This means that the government will still need to rely on debt borrowing to fund its operations. Just recently, the national assembly approved another $5.5 billion in debt borrowing for the Federal Government piling more pressure on Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio.

Though the latest rise in crude oil prices presents a silver lining, Nigeria still faces a cut in its crude oil output and will earn less oil revenue than was projected. The government has also cut its crude oil benchmark as contained in the MTEF.

“Crude oil production volume has been revised downwards from the 2.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the 2020 budget to 1.9 mbpd (out of which 400kbpd is condensate). This reflects recent oil output cut by the OPEC and its allies to stabilise the world oil market which put Nigeria’s quota at 1.48mbpd, excluding condensates. Oil production averaged 2.1mbpd in the first two months of the year before the collapse in demand and price as most economies went into lockdown.

Crude oil producers are experiencing great difficulty in selling crude cargoes, resulting in heavy price discounting to attract buyers. Nevertheless, the lower production volume has enabled the NNPC to shut in some very high cost oil wells, and hence lowered the average production cost, from about $33 to under $28 per barrel,” says MTEF

These challenges also suggest the government may have to rely on funding from the CBN to meet its revenue shortfalls. The government has in the past relied on the CBN Ways and Means to fund recurrent expenditure as it repays with future oil inflows.

Nigeria won’t seek debt relief

Despite the challenging situation, Nigeria will not request a delay in debt-service pay

Like this: Like Loading...