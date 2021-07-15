Business

Rising debt, others hinder private sector investment’

Nigeria’s rising debt profile as well as the country’s inability to generate stable revenue, will significantly affect the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the business operating environment, thus hindering the flow of private sector investment into the economy, analysts at United Capital Research have said.

They stated this while commenting on the report on investment announce-ment inflows in Q1’21 recently released by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). As the analysts pointed out, the report shows that Nigeria recorded $8.4 billion in investment announcement inflows in Q1-2021, of which $5.5 billion was pledged by foreign investors compared with $2.9 billionn from domestic investors. Noting that the report also indicated that the sum committed by foreign investors was 27.5 per cent lower than the $7.5 billion announced in Q4-2020, the analysts pointed out that the NIPC numbers correspond with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) capital importation report from 2020, which showed that total foreign investments in Nigeria declined significantly.

According to the analysts, “in 2020, the overall value of capital inflows decreased by 59.6 per cent to $9.7 billion (vs $23.9 billion in 2019). The NBS report also revealed that only 11 states and FCT were able to attract foreign investment in Q1- 2021, compared to 25 states in Q4-2020. Pre-covid, Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw a 48.0 per cent drop in 2019 to $3.3 billion before dropping even further to $2.6 billion in 2020.

