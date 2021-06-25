Rising food prices as hindrance to achieving food security

The issue of skyrocketing food prices in the country came to the front burner recently with the United Nations World Food Programme expressing concern over the increasing hunger in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central African regions. TAIWO HASSAN reports

In Nigeria today, eating three square meals daily for many families has become a mirage and puzzle, as many families are currently groaning under the burden of continuous rise in food prices. Despite efforts by government to boost the agricultural sector in several ways and make Nigeria self-sufficient, the cost of staple foods and other consumables in the markets continues to soar. This increase is largely caused by long time border closures, COVID- 19 containment measures, insecurity, flood, grains and fertiliser scarcity, high demand and low production. In fact, the price of staples and other consumables like beans, soybeans, maize, sugar, garri, palm oil, rice, tomatoes, dairy and poultry products, among others, has soared and Nigerians are not sure of what will happen in the coming months as anxiety grows. With this, it has resulted to hunger, poverty, austerity and starvation, high standards of living as many Nigerians are now questioning the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria about the impacts of the N2.1 trillion spent on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) in the country’s agric sector that was meant to realise abundant food production and guarantee food security in the country.

Defending agric spending

With the progress in the country’s agric sector now turning soar and food inflation rate becoming the new order, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, succinctly defended the Federal Government’s ABP budget, saying that things would have got worse if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had not come to rescue Nigeria’s ailing agric sector. According to him, as of January 2021, CBN had disbursed N554.61 billion to 2,849,490 farmers to boost food security under its ABP, beginning from 2015. Emefiele explained that out of the amount, N61.02 billion was disbursed to 353,370 dry season farmers. “Of the CBN’s real sector interventions, under ABP, N554.63 billion was disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries in 2015, of which N61.02 billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers. “Indeed, total disbursements as at January 2021 amounted to N2 trillion. “We have also disbursed N106.96 billion to 27,956 beneficiaries under the AgriBusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme,’’ the CBN governor stated. However, the CBN boss admitted that worsening insecurity was contributing to the rising food inflation rate in the country, which is not allowing the ABP positive presence to show in the agric sector of the economy.

Farmers/herdsmen

conflict Communal clashes, banditry and farmer-herder conflicts have continued unabated and have led to a great reduction in the production of food in the country. Displacement of farming communities has led to a decline in the cultivation of arable farmland, resulting in a lower yield per hectare of agricultural land. These displaced communities also need care and food supplies. This further increased the strain on food demand. The situation is fast becoming a critical challenge and these dire conditions have been compounded by COVID-19. Food price inflation is not likely to improve anytime soon if these conflicts facing parts of the country remain unresolved.

Insecurity alarm

Also, the recent news emanating from the country’s agric sector is not palatable with the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, raising the alarm that farmers have abandoned their farms in the North West due to insecurity and also warning that unless something is done, there will be food crisis in the country. Again, the skyrocketing food prices and the resultant high cost of living in the country have also shown that Nigeria is in the middle of a turbulent food crisis unless all those connected to the country’s agric sector development strive harder to defeat this human straits threatening food security.

UN’s report

The UN report emphasised that millions of families in West African regions were growing more hungry and desperate by the day as food prices skyrocket, stoking a widening hunger emergency in a region engulfed by conflict and the socioeconomic fallout from COVID-19. Noting that immediate action was required to prevent a catastrophe, the UN body observed that over 31 million people in the region were expected to be food insecure and unable to feed themselves during the coming June-August lean season – the period when food is scarce before the next harvest. It noted that the number was more than 30 per cent higher than last year and the highest level in the best part of a decade, according to the Cadre Harmonisé, a joint food security analysis released under the auspices of the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS). The position by WFP has lent credence to critics’ take on Nigeria’s inflation figures that have been said to be declining, even in the face of skyrocketing food prices. Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped further for the second consecutive month to 17.93 per cent in May 2021 from 18.12 per cent recorded in April 2021. This was the Consumer Price Index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigerians’ react

According to a trader, Boniface, the high cost of food is due to lack of adequate storage facilities, lingering farmers/herders crisis and low production due to the effect of lockdown in the height of COVID-19. He said: “The 10kg Semovita we used to buy at the rate of 3,400 is now 3,700 while we sell between 3,800 and 3,900. Before, we bought a bag of white and yellow garri for N15,000 and N17,000, now, the bag of white garri is N25,000 while the yellow one is N27,000, the mudu people normally measure is now N500 for yellow, while white is N450. “Currently, we are buying a bag of white beans for N40,000, while that of the brown is N50,000, they are telling us to buy more and keep because it will be more expensive soon. A mudu of white beans is now N650, while brown is N750. We barely sell reasonable quantities on daily basis; if it persists, we may end up buying goods for ourselves without people patronising us; urgent measures should be taken to help Nigerians. Similarly, one Bukola Olaleye fumed that the skyrocketing food prices saga was becoming unbearable for Nigerians to endure any longer, saying government must intervene urgently in bringing down food prices in the country. She said a bunch of yams now sold in the market for N2,500. “A mere four slices of yam is going for N200. That same price would have got anyone a decent size of yam two years ago,” she said. Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos chapter, Dr. Femi Oke, pointed out that nobody could blame Nigerian farmers over the inflated food prices in the country, rather government should rise up to its constitutional responsibility to save and protect farmers in their farms to realise abundant foods, saying because of insecurity, many farmers have stopped going to farms.

Last line

With the current state of the nation, agric stakeholders are saying government is not doing enough to stop insecurity in the country, thereby growing fears that it could consume the whole agric sector and the economy in general with more devastating straits.

Like this: Like Loading...