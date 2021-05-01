News

Rising inflation rate, others fuel high cost of house purchase, rents

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With Nigeria’s headline inflation rate standing at 18.17 per cent for March 2021 as announced by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), indications have emerged that the country’s real estate sector is already suffering from its rising effects coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic with cost of building materials skyrocketing causing delays in housing projects completion in the country.

Investigations showed that it’s not only getting harder to buy a home, it’s getting more difficult and expensive to rent one as Nigeria prepares to experience further housing deficit this year over rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate. Investigations carried out among real estate developers by Saturday Telegraph showed that with the rising inflation rate causing inconsistency in structural building plans, further house shortage is looming as many Nigerians will face hard times over rented apartments amid doubling- digit in the cost of building materials in the country from manufactur-ers and distributors.

In particular, some real estate developers said that following the rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate, they are now buying lands in dollar values with naira parallel payments from land owners, predicting that house rents will definitely go beyond the common man affordability in the country soon if these challenges are not urgently looked into by government at all levels.

“Although we’re still below the 3.2 per cent growth we were seeing before COVID, average rent growth in the nation’s largest housing markets saw its first uptick since July 2020, and rents are poised to rise at a quickening pace as recovery continues,” said realtor.com Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. Managing Director of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, David Frame, disclosed that his firm accepts dollar denomination at Eko Atlantic City from prospective bidders. According to him, it is not that South Energyx Nigeria Limited does not accept Naira, but it has to be in equivalent of dollar value, citing rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate as reasons. Real estate broker Redfin reports that the median home sale price has increased by 18 per cent year-over-year, an all-time high. It attributes the rise to a trend that has occurred throughout the pandemic — families in search of more space.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ngige blames NMA for NARD Strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…accuses NMA of mischief,  leadership failure Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has blamed the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for being responsible for the avoidable strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).   Clearing the air on his comments on residency training during an interview with […]
News

Hassan Mahmood: It Is Critical to Stay Up-to-Date with Changing Trends in Modern Technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In our modern world technology is constantly evolving with new devices, platforms, and advancements emerging all the time. The speed that technology currently moves at can be overwhelming but if you are running a business in this digital world then it is essential to keep up. This is the belief of entrepreneur Hassan Mahmood, who […]
News

FG kicks off 774,000 special public works programme

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After several delays, the Federal Government has finally flagged off the commencement of the controversial Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) designed to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians nationwide, for three months. The programme, which was expected to have commenced on October 1, 2020, was designed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the lack of job opportunities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica