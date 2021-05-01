Rising inflation rate, others fuel high cost of house purchase, rents

With Nigeria’s headline inflation rate standing at 18.17 per cent for March 2021 as announced by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), indications have emerged that the country’s real estate sector is already suffering from its rising effects coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic with cost of building materials skyrocketing causing delays in housing projects completion in the country.

Investigations showed that it’s not only getting harder to buy a home, it’s getting more difficult and expensive to rent one as Nigeria prepares to experience further housing deficit this year over rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate. Investigations carried out among real estate developers by Saturday Telegraph showed that with the rising inflation rate causing inconsistency in structural building plans, further house shortage is looming as many Nigerians will face hard times over rented apartments amid doubling- digit in the cost of building materials in the country from manufactur-ers and distributors.

In particular, some real estate developers said that following the rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate, they are now buying lands in dollar values with naira parallel payments from land owners, predicting that house rents will definitely go beyond the common man affordability in the country soon if these challenges are not urgently looked into by government at all levels.

“Although we’re still below the 3.2 per cent growth we were seeing before COVID, average rent growth in the nation’s largest housing markets saw its first uptick since July 2020, and rents are poised to rise at a quickening pace as recovery continues,” said realtor.com Chief Economist, Danielle Hale. Managing Director of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, David Frame, disclosed that his firm accepts dollar denomination at Eko Atlantic City from prospective bidders. According to him, it is not that South Energyx Nigeria Limited does not accept Naira, but it has to be in equivalent of dollar value, citing rising inflation rate, COVID-19 and unstable exchange rate as reasons. Real estate broker Redfin reports that the median home sale price has increased by 18 per cent year-over-year, an all-time high. It attributes the rise to a trend that has occurred throughout the pandemic — families in search of more space.

