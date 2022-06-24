Rising Insecurity: Protect people of South East, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed a motion urging the Federal Government to protect the people of the South East region from the rising incidents of insecurity, especially as the 2023 elections draw near. This followed the adoption of the motion, which was sponsored by Hon Dozie Nwankwo (APGA, Anambra) and seconded by Hon Jerry Alagbaoso (PDP, Imo).

In his lead debate, Dozie stated that the recent spate of continuous insecurity in the South-eastern region of Nigeria is a major concern that calls for special security measures to be put in place for the protection of Nigerians resident in the region. This, he said, is to ensure they are able to fully participate and exercise their rights in the upcoming 2023 general election.

He bemoaned the amounts of funds and efforts seemingly invested in security in the bid to rid the South Eastof violentunwholesome elements, with little to show as results. The lawmaker appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the “disarming of unlicensed non-state actors/ persons carrying firearms and causing mayhem in the Southeast.” Healsocalled ontheheads of security agencies to work insynergy withlocalsecurity formations in a bid to ensure the insecurity in the region is contained, urging the House Committee on Information and National Orientation to ensure that relevant agencies of government provide adequate public sensitisation for the need for peace in the region.

The motion was unanimously adopted. Meanwhile, the House stood down debate on the second reading of a bill for an act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to provide the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences for the general improvement of the electoral process in Nigeria. The decision was taken after Hon. John Dyegh (PDP, Benue) had raised an objection to the effect that he has a similar bill before the House. This particular one is being co-sponsored by the chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. AishatuJ. Dukku, Hon. FrancisCharlesUduyok, and Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...