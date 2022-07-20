Rising Jet A1 Cost: Passengers to pay more as operators plan 40% fuel surcharge

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to implement a 40 per cent fuel surcharge to help them to cushion the effects of the increasing prices of Jet A1 (aviation fuel). New Telegraph exclusively reported last week Monday that as a result of the astronomical increase in the prices of aviation fuel, airline operators were devising means to further adjust airfares through the introduction of fuel surcharges.

The astronomic rise in prices of Jet fuel and the introduction of surcharges will inevitably translate to the high cost of flying. The Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, warned that the introduction of surcharges wouldtranslatetohigher cost of flying. Meanwhile, some airlines in other countries have introduced fuel surcharges treated as taxes that make new tickets more expensive and appear as extra costs to travellers. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national carrier, EtihadAirwayshasretained its$49surchargeonflightsbetween Abu Dhabi and Delhi.

At the domestic level, Ni-geria is already seeing the effects of the hike and scarcity of aviation fuel which has risen by over 200 per cent in the last few months from N250 per litre to more than N700 per litre. In its letter to the NCAA Director-General, Musa NuhudatedJuly18, theAON President, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina said in addition to the crippling effects of intermittent shortages of Jet A1, operational costs had, by implication, risenbyover130 percent, withairlinesunable to increase fares. According to him, a fuel surcharge included in ticket fares will help airlines survive hard times.

The association said: “In order to forestall a backlash and total shutdown of the system, airlinesarehoping to resort to an introduction of a fuel surcharge of between 25 per cent and 40 per cent of a neutral unit of construction (NUC) as a way of offsetting the additional burden brought about by increased fuelcost, bearing inmindthat jet fuel accounts for about 40 per cent of total operational expenses.”

It added: “We, therefore, solicit your kind understanding and support by reconsidering and reviewing the following decisions taken by your organisation such as immediate review of the decision that airlines are required to obtain approval for an initial three months before implementation of a fuel surcharge. “Othersincludewaiverof the demand that airlines pay an additional five percent on the fuel surcharge entirely separate from the 5 percent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC).” According to the operators, unlessthisisdone, itwill mean in effect that whatever is collected by the airlines as fuel surcharges to cushion the effects of the high fuel pricewillbetakenawayonce again by the NCAA. “Thisineffectwillamount todoublejeopardyasairlines will be unable to offset the additional cost which the Fuel surcharge is meant to address in the first place,” the body said.

They, however, proposed that taxes should be based on the portion of the fare due to airlines less the fuel surchargewhichthey hinted is specifically for the purpose of cushioning the effect of rising jet fuel price and not on the total paid for the ticket inclusive of fuel surcharge.

