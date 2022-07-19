Rising Jet A1 Cost: Passengers to pay more as operators plan 40% fuel surcharge

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to implement a 40 per cent fuel surcharge to help them to cushion the effects of the increasing prices of Jet A1 (aviation fuel).

New Telegraph exclusively reported last week Monday that as a result of the astronomical increase in the prices of aviation fuel, airline operators were devising means to further adjust airfares through the introduction of fuel surcharges.

The astronomic rise in prices of Jet fuel and the introduction of surcharges will inevitably translate to the high cost of flying.

The Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh warned that the introduction of surcharges would translate to the high cost of flying.

Meanwhile, some airlines in other countries have introduced fuel surcharges treated as taxes that make new tickets more expensive and appear as extra costs to travellers.

