Rising oil price reignites budget hopes

Nigeria’s hope of meeting its N17.126 trillions budget for 2022 may have been renewed as the international price of crude oil hit $79 per barrel last Friday, the Chief Executive officer, Owei Linkso Group, Charles Osazua, has said.

The Group is a provider of project management and engineering services in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, with the ambition of becoming a multinational firm in the sector.

Hitherto, price of crude was on ascendancy as it moved to a little over $80 per barrel a week ago before it fell to $79.

This happens as the House of Representatives deliberated on the N16.39 trillions earlier budgeted for 2022 before it was increased to N17.126 trillion.

Also increased was the budget benchmark from $57 to $ 62 to reflect the changes in the fiscal programmes of government.

Expectedly, the hike in proposed budgetary expenditures by the Federal Government was greeted with controversy. While some lauded the idea, as it would help government to meet its capital needs, others did not.

However, Osazua is of the view that Nigeria is a mono economy nation as it depends majorly on crude oil production, exploration and marketing, arguing that the idea remains the only way of getting money to spend for the finance of its recurrent and capital expenditures.

Sounding optimistic, he said that Nigeria would not have problems on how to mitigate the problems that arise as a result of financing the budget, once the price of crude continues to rise in the market.

He said that it would be good if oil rises above $100 per barrel as it was a few years ago before it crashed to the problems facing oil industry globally.

PIA, Osazua said, would helping in resolving the problems in the industry.

Solving problems in the sector, according to him, will lead to increase in investments, help operators to perform better, bring huge revenue to them and the government, as well as create jobs for Nigerians.

Recall that Nigeria had increased its budgetary proposals in the past and raised the benchmark for determining that budget as well.

