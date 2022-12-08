Rising Poverty: FG’s allegation has nothing to do with Soludo – Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mr. Christian Aburime, has said the Federal Government’s allegation that state governors were responsible for the rising rate of poverty in the country has nothing to do with his boss.

It would be recalled that the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, had while briefing journalists in the State House, Abuja, shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, said state governors were responsible for the rising rate of poverty in the country.

He blamed the governors for priotising construction of heavy pieces of infrastructure such as bridges and airports in cities to the detriment of improving lives of rural poor people. However, while reacting to the allegation through a statement he made available to New Telegraph, in Awka, on Monday, Aburime said it had nothing to do with Soludo, saying his boss has always work within the ambit of the law since he assumed office in March 17, 2022. The CPS boasted that in less than one year in office, the governor has flagged off about 230km of roads across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, recruited 5,000 teachers to boost the education sector, while over 250 doctors and caregivers were employed in the health sector

