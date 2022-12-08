News

Rising Poverty: FG’s allegation has nothing to do with Soludo – Aide

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mr. Christian Aburime, has said the Federal Government’s allegation that state governors were responsible for the rising rate of poverty in the country has nothing to do with his boss.

It would be recalled that the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, had while briefing journalists in the State House, Abuja, shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, said state governors were responsible for the rising rate of poverty in the country.

He blamed the governors for priotising construction of heavy pieces of infrastructure such as bridges and airports in cities to the detriment of improving lives of rural poor people. However, while reacting to the allegation through a statement he made available to New Telegraph, in Awka, on Monday, Aburime said it had nothing to do with Soludo, saying his boss has always work within the ambit of the law since he assumed office in March 17, 2022. The CPS boasted that in less than one year in office, the governor has flagged off about 230km of roads across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, recruited 5,000 teachers to boost the education sector, while over 250 doctors and caregivers were employed in the health sector

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court orders Ganduje to stop construction of shops at Wambai market

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A High Court sitting in Kano has restrained the Kano State government from carrying out constructions of shops at the Kofar Wambai Market which is said to be highly congested. Kofar Wambai Market in Municipal Local Government Area of the state has been under dispute between the marketers and the state government, with the marketers […]
News

Buhari launches N62bn HIV Trust Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…targets elimination of mother to child transmission by 2030 President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a N62 billion trust fund to help Nigeria end AIDS as a public health threat and place more people living with HIV on treatment annually. Speaking at the launch of the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN), the President pledged that […]
News

Edo 2020: Wike seeks neutrality of INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies to be neutral in the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. Wike said the success of Edo election would depend largely on the role of security agencies and INEC, stressing that as the giant of Africa, […]

