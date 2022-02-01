Rising profile of Abolore Jaji, Nigeria’s high-flying club owner in S’Africa

Arts & Entertainments

Before the year 2021 not much was known about South Africa-based Nigerian, Jaji Abolore.

Now, Jaji is in the limelight with a rising profile as an entrepreneur par excellence in the South African nightlife industry where he operates one of the high–value brands, the Booth Group.

Since 2022, Abolore has been working to keep the flag at full mast for his Booth brand.

Jaji Abolore, who studied sociology at the University of Ibadan between 2002 and 2006, is the owner of the Booth Nightclub, rumoured to be one of the high class nightlife establishments in South Africa. The Booth brand was founded in January 2016 and located in the Johannesburg Metropolitan area of Sandton.

While he is popularly known for his splash A-class nightclub in Sandton, the Nigerian business mogul owns several business ventures across South Africa, including Highland Movers (Pty) Ltd, which he operated from August 2013 to December 2016.

For fun-loving Africans that swarm to Sandton, Jaji Abolore has created a haven for them at his Booth nightclub, renowned for its music festivals, bar and hookah lounge.

When the Booth, comprising of Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar and Booth Liquor Store, clocked five years in 2021, Jaji had thrown a lavish anniversary ceremony that drew celebrities from across the continent, including popular music artistes from Nigeria, Ghana, Congo and South Africa.

Recently, in January 2022, the Nigerian high-flyer celebrated his birthday at the club on Friday, January 14, after he first posted a happy birthday message to himself on his Instagram account on January 10.

Jaji Abolore is known for his romantic relationship with South African media personality, Thando Thabooty Thabethe. The romance with the actress, TV personality and radio DJ who was the presenter for the television show ‘Thando Bares All’ on channel TLC and current drive time host on 947 have also added to the businessman’s profile.

The Nigerian nightlife businessman and Thando, Nivea’s first brand ambassador in Africa and one of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 in 2019, had set social media ablaze in 2020 when they became the focus of celebrity watchers.

 

