Rising Sun movie premieres tomorrow

All is now set for the exclusive premiere of Rising Sun movie tomorrow at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan Lagos. Directed by Sesan Alabi, the movie featured Jibola Dabo, Ifeanyi Kalu, Peggy Ovire, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, and Blessing Onwukwe, among other leading lights in Nollywood.

The new movie is, however, produced by US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Temilade Oyebola Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Bolts, with the motive of impacting and changing the narratives of movie making in Nigeria. Speaking about what inspires her movies, OT Bolts observed that movies occupy a significant portion of the media products consumed by the people, adding that her choice of stories is to provide eye-breaker on importance of parenting, relationship and other matters of concern in the society.

She added that the task for her as a writer and movie maker is to identify changes in the attitude of young people, lovers and couples as the most active viewers towards topical issues affecting the society at large. On further lessons to be gleaned from the movie, she disclosed that her passion for making the society a better place keeps fuelling her dreams to produce movies that have the capacity to rebuild the people and the society, adding that: “All hope is not lost on our failed society hence the need for people to see this new movie. I believe that we may have been battered but there is hope; the Rising Sun is enough to tell the story of peace.’’

Despite the fact that she does not stay in Nigeria, OT Bolts has continued to make a mark in the movie business here with back to back releases of movies. She had late last year and earlier in the year released two other movies on Youtube: Triangle and Misadventure as she continues her winning streak.

