Rising teen star, Phatiah, dazzles fans in Rwanda

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Budding artiste, Fatiah Ojediran, better known by the stage name Phatiah, has dazzled her teaming fans with her electrifying performance at the 2022 edition of the Teens Think Event and MTN sponsored ATHF festival held in Kigali, Rwanda. Like the never disappointing personality that she is which has been proven through her music efforts such as Love Is All We Need, Jeje, Education, including her solo efforts and collaborations with other music acts, Phatiah definitely gave her age mates the inspiration needed for the event through her pop infused music.

Her performance in Kigali is a testimony to the fact that Phatiah’s experience of performing on big stages such as the Lagos State government’s One Fiesta events, Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving, Kogi State government inauguration, private and corporate events, reflected in the experience and confidence she exuded through her stage performance.

The Jeje crooner, Arise O’ Philanthropy awardee, Enya and Emperor Award winner, who has not rested on her oars since her debut, Education, was released, is indeed growing by leaps and bounds, stretching herself beyond barriers and breaking new grounds from national to international terrains.

 

