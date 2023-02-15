Risk expert seeks blockchain adoption to combat money laundering

Head Risk and Compliance, eTranzact International Plc, Edward Onyenweaku, has advocated the use of blockchain technology in the financial system to improve transparency and eliminate money laundering. He made the call during a panel session tagged, “The Growing Threat of Money Laundering in the Financial Sector – Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) as a Disabler,” at the 2023 edition of AfricaNXT conference in Lagos. Onyenweaku said blockchain technology increases the level of trust, security, transparency and traceability and security of shared data. He added that blockchain automates the process of fraud detection with the help of built-in algorithms. According to him, transactions are continuously monitored as alerts of any suspicious activities are created. “Blockchain maintains a complete history of past transactions within the network, which means that the user can track the data with full transparency.

“It also supports compliance automation by providing clean, accessible, real-time data, instead of asking people and third parties information on reviewers and auditors can verify transactions on blockchain records instantly, without contacting intermediaries,” he said. Onyenweaku decried the impact of money laundering on the financial sector, saying it erodes profits due to sanctions by the regulators as well as low confidence in the market.

