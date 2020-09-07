Business

Risk managers choose president

Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMA) at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), has re-elected Mr. Magnus Nnoka, CRM as its president. Also re-elected are the other members of the 2018/2020 executive council.

 

Nnoka is the Chief Risk Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank and is a renowned banker with over 20 years’ experience in the banking sector that cuts across banks and in core areas of treasury, branch management/ operations and enterprise risk management

 

He is a registered member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals and Business Continuity Institute UK, as well Certified Risk Manager (CRM) of the association. Nnoka has served on the Executive Council in the last seven years before becoming the president. Also, he is an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme.

