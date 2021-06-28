Risk managers demand proactive mechanism against fire

Following incessant fire outbreak from petroleum product bearing vehicles, the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) has expressed concern over the development that has resulted in loss of lives and properties.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, RIMSON, Odeniyi Oluwafemi, to empathise with victims of the recent inferno from gas leakage on Mobalaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, the association said: “We strongly believe that more proactive mechanisms should be put in place to forestall such incidences in the future and to mitigate the impact on lives and properties.”

It recommended that movement of inflammable materials across the state should be regulated and monitored, saying that all drivers of inflammable materials should be consistently trained and retrained on risk management and safety techniques before and during emergencies.

It also recommended that insurance, as a viable risk transfer mechanism for all public buildings and vehicles transporting highly inflammable products, should be enforced across the state and that owners of LPG tankers and other highly inflammable products should procure public liability insurance to compensate for property damage, injuries/ loss of lives arising from accident

