Arts & Entertainments

Rita Dominic denies dating husband while he was married

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Rita Dominic, the ace Nollywood actress, has reacted to a claim that she started dating her husband while he was still married to his ex-wife. A Twitter user claimed some married women in the movie industry started dating their husbands while they were still married. The user mentioned actresses like Mercy Johnson, Rosy Meurer, Judy and Rita Dominic.

She also described Dominic and Meurer as the “perfect side-chick”. “Rita Dominic was dating Fide while man was still with his last wife. Meurer was dating Churchill while Churchill was married to Tonto. Ifeoma has been dating Paul Okoye since 2020. Mercy Johnson was dating Prince, & Ruth his wife was crying. Lol. Judy is actually a nice learner,” she wrote. “Ruth wrote to Churchill and was crying over Mercy Johnson & Prince, I heard. But no one paid attention. The CE still wedded them.

Now everyone is awwwning over MJ’s marriage to him. “Meurer and Rita actually played the perfect side chic till they ran out Tonto & Fide’s wife out.” In her reaction via a tweet, Dominic dismissed the allegation while describing it as “terrible lies”. “People are celebrating the birth of Christ while this guttersnipe is on Twitter making up terrible lies to feed gullible people,” she wrote.

The film star and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April. This isn’t the first time rumours will be circulated on social media about their relationship. In May, there were rumours that the union was in crisis over alleged infidelity involving Anosike.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

We did not elect you to sit in office, Jigan calls out Ogun gov

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actor and content creator, Abimbola Kazeem better known as Jigan Babaoja, has called out the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, over the incessant robbery cases on the Kara Long Bridge, Ojodu Berger, noting that his administration has kept mum on security issues compared to other states that have tightened their security belt […]
Arts & Entertainments

TSTV applauds FG’s reforms in broadcast industry

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…relaunches services An indigenous pay television platform, TSTV, has commended the recent reforms undertaken by the Federal Government, as part of measures to regulate the broadcast industry. The reform, according to government, will regulatate “the web and online TV/radio…of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria”, among others. It seeks, in the main, to halt monopoly, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I made Money Miss Road –Joy Odiete

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Joy Odiete, chief executive officer of Blue Pictures Entertainment and producer of the highly anticipated action comedy film, Money Miss Road, scheduled for global theatrical release on July 22, has explained the reason behind assembling the hugely talented cast and crew members who worked tirelessly to bring the film to reality. During a chat, Odiete, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica