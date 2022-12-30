Rita Dominic denies dating husband while he was married

Rita Dominic, the ace Nollywood actress, has reacted to a claim that she started dating her husband while he was still married to his ex-wife. A Twitter user claimed some married women in the movie industry started dating their husbands while they were still married. The user mentioned actresses like Mercy Johnson, Rosy Meurer, Judy and Rita Dominic.

She also described Dominic and Meurer as the “perfect side-chick”. “Rita Dominic was dating Fide while man was still with his last wife. Meurer was dating Churchill while Churchill was married to Tonto. Ifeoma has been dating Paul Okoye since 2020. Mercy Johnson was dating Prince, & Ruth his wife was crying. Lol. Judy is actually a nice learner,” she wrote. “Ruth wrote to Churchill and was crying over Mercy Johnson & Prince, I heard. But no one paid attention. The CE still wedded them.

Now everyone is awwwning over MJ’s marriage to him. “Meurer and Rita actually played the perfect side chic till they ran out Tonto & Fide’s wife out.” In her reaction via a tweet, Dominic dismissed the allegation while describing it as “terrible lies”. “People are celebrating the birth of Christ while this guttersnipe is on Twitter making up terrible lies to feed gullible people,” she wrote.

The film star and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April. This isn’t the first time rumours will be circulated on social media about their relationship. In May, there were rumours that the union was in crisis over alleged infidelity involving Anosike.

