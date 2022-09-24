Rita Dominic denies news of child birth

Light skinned actress, Rita Dominic-Anosike, has denied the news currently making wave that she has been delivered of a set of twin girls. The movie star made this known via her verified twitter handle with a gif and caption; ‘Fake News’. There had been several reports on social media that the actress and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike, welcomed a set of twins in far away United Kingdom.

This is coming months after the actress had stars-studded wedding ceremony. Reacting to the news also, Fidelis Anosike disclosed that; ‘‘she took ill while filming on set and that is where the rumor is coming from; when such happy news comes; we would be the ones to announce to the public in due time.’’

