Arts & Entertainments

Rita Dominic denies news of child birth

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Light skinned actress, Rita Dominic-Anosike, has denied the news currently making wave that she has been delivered of a set of twin girls. The movie star made this known via her verified twitter handle with a gif and caption; ‘Fake News’. There had been several reports on social media that the actress and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike, welcomed a set of twins in far away United Kingdom.

This is coming months after the actress had stars-studded wedding ceremony. Reacting to the news also, Fidelis Anosike disclosed that; ‘‘she took ill while filming on set and that is where the rumor is coming from; when such happy news comes; we would be the ones to announce to the public in due time.’’

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Alibaba’s January 1 Concert celebrates health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Alibaba January 1 Concert, a show orchestrated by the legendary comedian, Alibaba, is holding today for the seventh year running at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed the Gratitude Edition, the concert is dedicated to doctors and other healthcare workers who were in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Oratory: Drawing attention to plight of abandoned, out-of-school children in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Rev. Fr. Michael Simmons (Rich Lowe Ikenna) is an American Catholic priest sent from Turin, Italy, to a posh parish in Ikoyi, Lagos. However, on arrival, the young priest becomes more interested in the plights of street children from the nearby slum called Makoko. That is the gripping story of ‘The Oratory’, a new Christian […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘The gods’ blesses native doctor with new mansion

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian native doctor identified as Desency Emeka Ofiaeli has shared photos of the new mansion which he claimed ‘the gods blessed him with’ for accepting to serve them. The self-acclaimed ‘Messenger of the gods’ shared photos of a magnificent building in a recent post he made via his page on his Facebook page. He […]

