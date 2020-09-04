Rita Dominic: I’m glad my failed marriage plan didn’t work out

Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, has open up on her struggle to get married even though she almost got hitched to someone but it turned out sour. The 45-year-old actress disclosed, during a TV interview, that she almost got married at some point in her life, adding that she is happy the relationship did not work out, due to the fact that she had noticed the signs she refused to see when she was in the relationship. The actress further stated that she would get married to the man of her dreams one day.

She added that she would not do so because society wants her to but because she wants to. She said: “I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs.

“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings, but to change a grown person is difficult.” The actress also shared her opinion on the evolution of the Nigerian movie industry. She revealed that she is glad that there are younger actors and actresses who would help the industry evolve.

She also noted that as an actress she makes it a priority to continue to educate herself about the industry. Dominic said: “At the end of the day if I’m going to do it, I’m doing it for myself not that the society wants me to do it. I always will still say, I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man the society dreams for me.

